Un nouveau centre d’entraînement à 70 millions de dollars pour le Magic

L’information sera officielle dans le courant de cette journée de lundi, mais le Sports Business Journal annonce déjà que le Magic et AdventHealth (un groupe hospitalier catholique) ont signé un contrat pour la construction du prochain centre d’entraînement de la franchise floridienne.
Le prochain AdventHealth Training Center de 12 000 m2, qui sera très proche de l’Amway Center en centre-ville d’Orlando, coûtera 70 millions de dollars. Il devrait ouvrir à partir du deuxième trimestre 2022.
EXCLUSIVE: The @OrlandoMagic & @AdventHealth will announce a multiyear partnership that will bring a $70 million, state-of-the-art training facility to downtown Orlando (@sbjlombardo).
Free to read: https://t.co/j8VnmQyD8J pic.twitter.com/ShcLLRHYTW
— Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) January 25, 2021
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|MJ
|Min
|Tirs
|3pts
|LF
|Off
|Def
|Tot
|Pd
|Bp
|Int
|Ct
|Fte
|Pts
|Nikola Vucevic
|16
|33.0
|49.3
|42.7
|79.4
|2.4
|8.4
|10.9
|3.4
|1.3
|1.3
|0.6
|1.7
|23.3
|Evan Fournier
|7
|27.3
|50.0
|35.0
|76.9
|0.4
|1.4
|1.9
|3.0
|1.7
|1.3
|0.0
|2.3
|17.7
|Terrence Ross
|15
|28.0
|42.0
|34.9
|87.2
|0.3
|2.6
|2.9
|1.9
|1.7
|1.1
|0.3
|2.1
|15.5
|Aaron Gordon
|15
|29.4
|45.4
|35.2
|64.1
|1.9
|5.4
|7.3
|4.2
|2.6
|0.8
|1.0
|1.8
|14.9
|Markelle Fultz
|8
|26.9
|39.4
|25.0
|89.5
|0.6
|2.5
|3.1
|5.4
|2.2
|1.0
|0.2
|2.2
|12.9
|Cole Anthony
|16
|25.3
|34.1
|28.3
|88.9
|0.8
|3.7
|4.5
|3.2
|1.6
|0.7
|0.4
|2.0
|10.2
|Dwayne Bacon
|16
|24.8
|42.8
|29.4
|68.2
|0.4
|2.6
|2.9
|0.9
|0.7
|0.4
|0.1
|1.8
|9.3
|Khem Birch
|16
|22.1
|46.6
|16.7
|81.6
|2.6
|3.5
|6.1
|1.1
|0.5
|0.9
|0.4
|1.8
|7.1
|Michael Carter-williams
|7
|22.8
|34.1
|8.3
|83.3
|2.1
|3.0
|5.1
|1.7
|1.3
|0.6
|0.6
|2.7
|5.1
|Mohamed Bamba
|4
|8.2
|44.4
|28.6
|66.7
|1.2
|2.2
|3.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|5.0
|Jordan Bone
|9
|16.9
|47.4
|30.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.9
|2.2
|1.2
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.7
|4.7
|James Ennis
|9
|20.1
|41.5
|25.0
|100.0
|0.8
|1.8
|2.6
|1.3
|1.0
|0.7
|0.3
|1.9
|4.7
|Chuma Okeke
|5
|18.3
|35.7
|28.6
|50.0
|1.0
|1.6
|2.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0.2
|0.4
|3.0
|Gary Clark
|13
|18.8
|26.2
|21.2
|80.0
|1.2
|2.7
|3.8
|0.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.2
|1.0
|2.5
|Karim Mane
|6
|9.3
|11.1
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|1.7
|1.7
|0.2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|1.2