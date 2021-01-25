NBA
Un nouveau centre d’entraînement à 70 millions de dollars pour le Magic

Publié le 25 janvier 2021 à 15:42

Le AdventHealth Training Center coûtera 70 millions de dollars et ouvrira au printemps 2022.

L’information sera officielle dans le courant de cette journée de lundi, mais le Sports Business Journal annonce déjà que le Magic et AdventHealth (un groupe hospitalier catholique) ont signé un contrat pour la construction du prochain centre d’entraînement de la franchise floridienne.

Le prochain AdventHealth Training Center de 12 000 m2, qui sera très proche de l’Amway Center en centre-ville d’Orlando, coûtera 70 millions de dollars. Il devrait ouvrir à partir du deuxième trimestre 2022.

Tirs Rebonds
Joueurs MJ Min Tirs 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Bp Int Ct Fte Pts
Nikola Vucevic 16 33.0 49.3 42.7 79.4 2.4 8.4 10.9 3.4 1.3 1.3 0.6 1.7 23.3
Evan Fournier 7 27.3 50.0 35.0 76.9 0.4 1.4 1.9 3.0 1.7 1.3 0.0 2.3 17.7
Terrence Ross 15 28.0 42.0 34.9 87.2 0.3 2.6 2.9 1.9 1.7 1.1 0.3 2.1 15.5
Aaron Gordon 15 29.4 45.4 35.2 64.1 1.9 5.4 7.3 4.2 2.6 0.8 1.0 1.8 14.9
Markelle Fultz 8 26.9 39.4 25.0 89.5 0.6 2.5 3.1 5.4 2.2 1.0 0.2 2.2 12.9
Cole Anthony 16 25.3 34.1 28.3 88.9 0.8 3.7 4.5 3.2 1.6 0.7 0.4 2.0 10.2
Dwayne Bacon 16 24.8 42.8 29.4 68.2 0.4 2.6 2.9 0.9 0.7 0.4 0.1 1.8 9.3
Khem Birch 16 22.1 46.6 16.7 81.6 2.6 3.5 6.1 1.1 0.5 0.9 0.4 1.8 7.1
Michael Carter-williams 7 22.8 34.1 8.3 83.3 2.1 3.0 5.1 1.7 1.3 0.6 0.6 2.7 5.1
Mohamed Bamba 4 8.2 44.4 28.6 66.7 1.2 2.2 3.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 2.5 5.0
Jordan Bone 9 16.9 47.4 30.0 0.0 0.3 1.9 2.2 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.7 4.7
James Ennis 9 20.1 41.5 25.0 100.0 0.8 1.8 2.6 1.3 1.0 0.7 0.3 1.9 4.7
Chuma Okeke 5 18.3 35.7 28.6 50.0 1.0 1.6 2.6 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.4 3.0
Gary Clark 13 18.8 26.2 21.2 80.0 1.2 2.7 3.8 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.2 1.0 2.5
Karim Mane 6 9.3 11.1 50.0 100.0 0.0 1.7 1.7 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.5 1.2
Par Jonathan Demay
