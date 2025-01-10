Programme du soir | Paolo Banchero de retour pour le Magic

À la même heure, les Pacers reçoivent les Warriors (01h00, beIN Sports 1) alors que les Sixers, toujours privés de Joel Embiid, accueillent les Pelicans (beIN Sports Max 4).
Joli duel à Boston, où les Celtics (01h30) font face aux Kings alors que le Thunder est à New York (01h30).
Programme complet
01h00 | Indiana – Golden State (beIN Sports 1)
01h00 | Orlando – Milwaukee
01h00 | Philadelphie – New Orleans (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h30 | Boston – Sacramento
01h30 | New York – Oklahoma City
02h00 | Chicago – Washington
03h00 | Denver – Brooklyn