Joel Embiid had 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks in a game for the 3rd time in his career. Only player with more such games since blocks became official in 1973-74? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 4. pic.twitter.com/RxfccV8LWw

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 21, 2021