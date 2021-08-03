Tokyo
Gorgui Dieng débarque aux Hawks

NBA – Le pivot sénégalais devrait jouer les back-up de Clint Capela en attendant le retour de Onyeka Okongwu chez les Hawks.

Onyeka Okongwu absent au moins six mois suite à une blessure à l’épaule, les Hawks avaient besoin de renfort.

The Athletic annonce donc qu’il sont allés chercher Gorgui Dieng, moyennant un contrat d’un an à 4 millions de dollars. Un bail très bon marché pour le Sénégalais, toujours solide et productif, à 31 ans.

Gorgui Dieng Pourcentage Rebonds
Saison Equipe MJ Min Tirs 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
2013-14 MIN 60 14 49.8 100.0 63.4 1.7 3.3 5.0 0.7 1.8 0.5 0.9 0.8 4.8
2014-15 MIN 73 30 50.6 16.7 78.3 3.1 5.3 8.3 2.0 2.6 1.0 1.7 1.7 9.7
2015-16 MIN 82 27 53.2 30.0 82.7 1.9 5.2 7.1 1.7 2.7 1.2 1.7 1.2 10.1
2016-17 MIN 82 32 50.2 37.2 81.4 2.3 5.6 7.9 1.9 3.1 1.1 1.3 1.2 10.0
2017-18 MIN 79 17 47.9 31.1 77.5 1.3 3.2 4.6 0.9 1.9 0.6 0.8 0.5 6.0
2018-19 MIN 76 14 50.1 33.9 83.0 1.1 3.0 4.1 1.0 1.8 0.6 0.8 0.5 6.4
2019-20 * All Teams 63 17 45.6 35.5 77.2 1.4 4.2 5.6 1.2 2.0 0.8 1.0 0.9 7.4
2019-20 * MIN 46 17 44.8 38.3 79.7 1.6 4.0 5.6 1.3 1.9 0.8 1.0 0.9 7.4
2019-20 * MEM 17 19 48.3 25.0 73.8 1.1 4.7 5.8 0.9 2.1 0.8 0.9 1.0 7.2
2020-21 * All Teams 38 15 52.1 42.9 86.6 1.1 2.6 3.7 1.3 1.5 0.7 0.8 0.4 6.8
2020-21 * MEM 22 17 51.9 47.9 88.4 1.3 3.2 4.5 1.3 1.7 0.8 1.0 0.6 7.9
2020-21 * SAN 16 11 52.7 31.8 83.3 0.8 1.9 2.6 1.2 1.1 0.6 0.6 0.1 5.3
Total   553 22 50.1 35.7 79.3 1.8 4.2 6.0 1.4 2.2 0.8 1.2 0.9 7.8

Par Dimitri Kucharczyk
