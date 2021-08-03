Gorgui Dieng débarque aux Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu absent au moins six mois suite à une blessure à l’épaule, les Hawks avaient besoin de renfort.
The Athletic annonce donc qu’il sont allés chercher Gorgui Dieng, moyennant un contrat d’un an à 4 millions de dollars. Un bail très bon marché pour le Sénégalais, toujours solide et productif, à 31 ans.
Gorgui Dieng has agreed to terms with the Atlanta Hawks in a one-year, $4M deal, league sources tell The Athletic
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) August 3, 2021
|Gorgui Dieng
|Pourcentage
|Rebonds
|Saison
|Equipe
|MJ
|Min
|Tirs
|3pts
|LF
|Off
|Def
|Tot
|Pd
|Fte
|Int
|Bp
|Ct
|Pts
|2013-14
|MIN
|60
|14
|49.8
|100.0
|63.4
|1.7
|3.3
|5.0
|0.7
|1.8
|0.5
|0.9
|0.8
|4.8
|2014-15
|MIN
|73
|30
|50.6
|16.7
|78.3
|3.1
|5.3
|8.3
|2.0
|2.6
|1.0
|1.7
|1.7
|9.7
|2015-16
|MIN
|82
|27
|53.2
|30.0
|82.7
|1.9
|5.2
|7.1
|1.7
|2.7
|1.2
|1.7
|1.2
|10.1
|2016-17
|MIN
|82
|32
|50.2
|37.2
|81.4
|2.3
|5.6
|7.9
|1.9
|3.1
|1.1
|1.3
|1.2
|10.0
|2017-18
|MIN
|79
|17
|47.9
|31.1
|77.5
|1.3
|3.2
|4.6
|0.9
|1.9
|0.6
|0.8
|0.5
|6.0
|2018-19
|MIN
|76
|14
|50.1
|33.9
|83.0
|1.1
|3.0
|4.1
|1.0
|1.8
|0.6
|0.8
|0.5
|6.4
|2019-20 *
|All Teams
|63
|17
|45.6
|35.5
|77.2
|1.4
|4.2
|5.6
|1.2
|2.0
|0.8
|1.0
|0.9
|7.4
|2019-20 *
|MIN
|46
|17
|44.8
|38.3
|79.7
|1.6
|4.0
|5.6
|1.3
|1.9
|0.8
|1.0
|0.9
|7.4
|2019-20 *
|MEM
|17
|19
|48.3
|25.0
|73.8
|1.1
|4.7
|5.8
|0.9
|2.1
|0.8
|0.9
|1.0
|7.2
|2020-21 *
|All Teams
|38
|15
|52.1
|42.9
|86.6
|1.1
|2.6
|3.7
|1.3
|1.5
|0.7
|0.8
|0.4
|6.8
|2020-21 *
|MEM
|22
|17
|51.9
|47.9
|88.4
|1.3
|3.2
|4.5
|1.3
|1.7
|0.8
|1.0
|0.6
|7.9
|2020-21 *
|SAN
|16
|11
|52.7
|31.8
|83.3
|0.8
|1.9
|2.6
|1.2
|1.1
|0.6
|0.6
|0.1
|5.3
|Total
|553
|22
|50.1
|35.7
|79.3
|1.8
|4.2
|6.0
|1.4
|2.2
|0.8
|1.2
|0.9
|7.8