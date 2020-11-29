Tristan Thompson obtient la nationalité américaine

Au lendemain de l’officialisation de son arrivée aux Celtics pour un contrat d’environ 19 millions de dollars sur deux ans, Tristan Thompson est officiellement devenu un citoyen américain après avoir prêté serment d’allégeance.
« Je suis venu aux Etats-Unis avec un visa d’étudiant, et j’ai toujours eu de grands rêves. Aujourd’hui, je vis pour de vrai le rêve américain » a-t-il réagi.
Né dans l’Ontario, Thompson est arrivé aux Etats-Unis pour poursuivre sa scolarité au lycée, et c’est ce qui lui avait permis ensuite de rejoindre l’université de Texas.
Champion en 2016 avec les Cavaliers, le Canadien va porter pour la première fois un autre maillot en NBA, et ce sera donc celui des Celtics.
“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.” Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13! Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen! pic.twitter.com/kr9drxTco7
— USCIS Media – Western Region (@USCISMediaWest) November 24, 2020
|Tristan Thompson
|Pourcentage
|Rebonds
|Saison
|Equipe
|MJ
|Min
|Tirs
|3pts
|LF
|Off
|Def
|Tot
|Pd
|Fte
|Int
|Bp
|Ct
|Pts
|2011-12
|CLE
|60
|24
|43.9
|0.0
|55.2
|3.1
|3.4
|6.5
|0.5
|2.2
|0.5
|1.4
|1.0
|8.2
|2012-13
|CLE
|82
|31
|48.8
|0.0
|60.8
|3.7
|5.7
|9.4
|1.3
|2.9
|0.7
|1.5
|0.9
|11.7
|2013-14
|CLE
|82
|32
|47.7
|0.0
|69.3
|3.3
|5.9
|9.2
|0.9
|2.3
|0.5
|1.3
|0.4
|11.7
|2014-15
|CLE
|82
|27
|54.7
|0.0
|64.1
|3.3
|4.7
|8.0
|0.5
|2.3
|0.4
|1.0
|0.7
|8.5
|2015-16
|CLE
|82
|28
|58.8
|0.0
|61.6
|3.3
|5.7
|9.0
|0.8
|2.5
|0.5
|0.7
|0.6
|7.8
|2016-17
|CLE
|78
|30
|60.0
|0.0
|49.8
|3.7
|5.5
|9.2
|1.0
|2.3
|0.5
|0.8
|1.1
|8.1
|2017-18
|CLE
|53
|20
|56.2
|0.0
|54.4
|2.4
|4.3
|6.6
|0.6
|1.9
|0.3
|0.7
|0.3
|5.8
|2018-19
|CLE
|43
|28
|52.9
|0.0
|64.2
|4.0
|6.2
|10.2
|2.0
|2.1
|0.7
|1.4
|0.4
|10.9
|2019-20
|CLE
|57
|30
|51.2
|39.1
|61.5
|4.0
|6.2
|10.1
|2.1
|2.2
|0.6
|1.8
|0.9
|12.0
|Total
|619
|28
|51.8
|28.1
|61.0
|3.4
|5.3
|8.7
|1.0
|2.3
|0.5
|1.2
|0.7
|9.4