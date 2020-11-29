Rumeurs
Les Kings auraient aussi des vues sur Glenn Robinson III
Gabriel Deck prêt à suivre Facundo Campazzo en NBA ?
Glenn Robinson III pisté par plusieurs candidats au titre
Les Pistons auraient proposé Blake Griffin aux Wizards en échange de John Wall
Pariez en ligne avec Unibet
  • 100€ offertsLa suite →

Tristan Thompson obtient la nationalité américaine

Publié le 29 novembre 2020 à 18:24 Twitter Facebook

Le nouvel intérieur de Boston a réalisé son rêve : devenir américain.

Au lendemain de l’officialisation de son arrivée aux Celtics pour un contrat d’environ 19 millions de dollars sur deux ans, Tristan Thompson est officiellement devenu un citoyen américain après avoir prêté serment d’allégeance.

« Je suis venu aux Etats-Unis avec un visa d’étudiant, et j’ai toujours eu de grands rêves. Aujourd’hui, je vis pour de vrai le rêve américain » a-t-il réagi.

Né dans l’Ontario, Thompson est arrivé aux Etats-Unis pour poursuivre sa scolarité au lycée, et c’est ce qui lui avait permis ensuite de rejoindre l’université de Texas.

Champion en 2016 avec les Cavaliers, le Canadien va porter pour la première fois un autre maillot en NBA, et ce sera donc celui des Celtics.

Tristan Thompson Pourcentage Rebonds
Saison Equipe MJ Min Tirs 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
2011-12 CLE 60 24 43.9 0.0 55.2 3.1 3.4 6.5 0.5 2.2 0.5 1.4 1.0 8.2
2012-13 CLE 82 31 48.8 0.0 60.8 3.7 5.7 9.4 1.3 2.9 0.7 1.5 0.9 11.7
2013-14 CLE 82 32 47.7 0.0 69.3 3.3 5.9 9.2 0.9 2.3 0.5 1.3 0.4 11.7
2014-15 CLE 82 27 54.7 0.0 64.1 3.3 4.7 8.0 0.5 2.3 0.4 1.0 0.7 8.5
2015-16 CLE 82 28 58.8 0.0 61.6 3.3 5.7 9.0 0.8 2.5 0.5 0.7 0.6 7.8
2016-17 CLE 78 30 60.0 0.0 49.8 3.7 5.5 9.2 1.0 2.3 0.5 0.8 1.1 8.1
2017-18 CLE 53 20 56.2 0.0 54.4 2.4 4.3 6.6 0.6 1.9 0.3 0.7 0.3 5.8
2018-19 CLE 43 28 52.9 0.0 64.2 4.0 6.2 10.2 2.0 2.1 0.7 1.4 0.4 10.9
2019-20 CLE 57 30 51.2 39.1 61.5 4.0 6.2 10.1 2.1 2.2 0.6 1.8 0.9 12.0
Total   619 28 51.8 28.1 61.0 3.4 5.3 8.7 1.0 2.3 0.5 1.2 0.7 9.4

Par la rédaction
A lire aussi
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |  

Toute l’info en continu

Afficher les actus suivantes

Les + partagés

Afficher la suite des + partagés