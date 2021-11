NCAA | L’incroyable tir de la gagne de JP Moorman face à Arizona State

🇫🇷 Moussa Diabaté was quite impressive in his D1 debut: outstanding athleticism, tools, speed, constant activity on both ends.

vs Buffalo: 7 PTS (3/6 FG, 1/4 FT), 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK in 16 MIN pic.twitter.com/YuLgJlZd9D

