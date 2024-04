Draft 2023 | Présentation de Dereck Lively II (Duke)

Dereck Lively's defensive potential is really exciting. Moves his feet well, versatile rim protector, and his positioning steadily improved through the season.

1 of 15 true high major freshman since 2008 with a BLK% > 12

Duke DRTG w/ Lively:

On: 96.3 – 26th

Off: 99.6 – 69th pic.twitter.com/HAvYc6BVjw

