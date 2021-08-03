Jeff Green rejoint Denver

Il va rejoindre sa 11e équipe. Très convoité après avoir montré avec Brooklyn qu’il pouvait être extrêmement précieux dans un rôle d’ailier fort, ou pivot dans du « small ball », Jeff Green s’est engagé avec Denver.
Il rejoint les Nuggets via un contrat de 10 millions de dollars sur deux ans, avec une « player option » pour la seconde année. Ce la veut dire qu’il pourra tester le marché l’été prochain.
Après avoir conservé Will Barton et JaMychal Green, Denver continue en tout cas de densifier son effectif.
Free agent forward/center Jeff Green has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. The deal includes a player option in the second year.
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 2, 2021
|Jeff Green
|Pourcentage
|Rebonds
|Saison
|Equipe
|MJ
|Min
|Tirs
|3pts
|LF
|Off
|Def
|Tot
|Pd
|Fte
|Int
|Bp
|Ct
|Pts
|2007-08
|SEA
|80
|28
|42.7
|27.6
|74.4
|1.3
|3.5
|4.7
|1.5
|2.5
|0.6
|2.0
|0.6
|10.5
|2008-09
|OKC
|78
|37
|44.6
|38.9
|78.8
|1.5
|5.1
|6.7
|2.0
|2.6
|1.0
|2.2
|0.4
|16.5
|2009-10
|OKC
|82
|37
|45.3
|33.3
|74.0
|1.4
|4.6
|6.0
|1.6
|2.7
|1.3
|1.7
|0.9
|15.1
|2010-11 *
|All Teams
|75
|32
|44.9
|30.3
|81.1
|1.0
|3.8
|4.8
|1.4
|2.8
|0.7
|1.3
|0.5
|13.3
|2010-11 *
|OKC
|49
|37
|43.7
|30.4
|81.8
|1.2
|4.4
|5.6
|1.8
|2.9
|0.8
|1.6
|0.4
|15.2
|2010-11 *
|BOS
|26
|24
|48.5
|29.6
|79.4
|0.6
|2.7
|3.3
|0.7
|2.6
|0.5
|0.9
|0.6
|9.8
|2012-13
|BOS
|81
|28
|46.7
|38.5
|80.8
|0.7
|3.3
|3.9
|1.6
|2.2
|0.7
|1.6
|0.8
|12.8
|2013-14
|BOS
|82
|34
|41.2
|34.1
|79.5
|0.7
|4.0
|4.6
|1.7
|2.2
|0.7
|2.0
|0.6
|16.9
|2014-15 *
|All Teams
|78
|32
|43.0
|33.2
|83.3
|0.8
|3.4
|4.2
|1.7
|1.9
|0.7
|1.4
|0.4
|15.0
|2014-15 *
|MEM
|45
|30
|42.7
|36.2
|82.5
|1.0
|3.2
|4.2
|1.8
|1.8
|0.6
|1.2
|0.5
|13.1
|2014-15 *
|BOS
|33
|33
|43.4
|30.5
|84.0
|0.6
|3.6
|4.3
|1.6
|2.0
|0.8
|1.7
|0.4
|17.6
|2015-16 *
|All Teams
|80
|28
|43.0
|31.5
|74.5
|0.9
|3.2
|4.2
|1.7
|2.1
|0.7
|1.2
|0.5
|11.7
|2015-16 *
|MEM
|53
|29
|43.1
|30.9
|80.0
|1.0
|3.5
|4.6
|1.9
|1.9
|0.8
|1.3
|0.4
|12.2
|2015-16 *
|LAC
|27
|26
|42.7
|32.5
|61.5
|0.7
|2.7
|3.4
|1.5
|2.3
|0.7
|0.9
|0.8
|10.9
|2016-17
|ORL
|69
|22
|39.4
|27.5
|86.3
|0.6
|2.5
|3.1
|1.2
|1.5
|0.5
|1.1
|0.2
|9.3
|2017-18
|CLE
|78
|23
|47.7
|31.2
|86.8
|0.8
|2.4
|3.2
|1.3
|1.9
|0.5
|1.0
|0.4
|10.9
|2018-19
|WAS
|77
|27
|47.5
|34.7
|88.8
|0.7
|3.3
|4.0
|1.8
|2.1
|0.6
|1.3
|0.5
|12.3
|2019-20 *
|All Teams
|48
|20
|46.2
|33.9
|80.2
|0.5
|2.3
|2.8
|1.0
|1.9
|0.5
|0.9
|0.4
|9.4
|2019-20 *
|UTH
|30
|18
|38.5
|32.7
|77.8
|0.5
|2.2
|2.7
|0.7
|1.5
|0.4
|0.9
|0.3
|7.8
|2019-20 *
|HOU
|18
|23
|56.4
|35.4
|85.7
|0.6
|2.3
|2.9
|1.7
|2.4
|0.8
|0.8
|0.5
|12.2
|2020-21
|BRK
|68
|27
|49.2
|41.2
|77.6
|0.5
|3.4
|3.9
|1.6
|1.8
|0.5
|0.8
|0.4
|11.0
|Total
|976
|29
|44.4
|34.0
|80.4
|0.9
|3.5
|4.4
|1.6
|2.2
|0.7
|1.4
|0.5
|12.8