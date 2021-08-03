Jeff Green rejoint Denver

Tokyo
NBA – L’ailier fort de quasiment 35 ans va connaître sa 11e franchise en NBA, à Denver.

Il va rejoindre sa 11e équipe. Très convoité après avoir montré avec Brooklyn qu’il pouvait être extrêmement précieux dans un rôle d’ailier fort, ou pivot dans du « small ball », Jeff Green s’est engagé avec Denver.

Il rejoint les Nuggets via un contrat de 10 millions de dollars sur deux ans, avec une « player option » pour la seconde année. Ce la veut dire qu’il pourra tester le marché l’été prochain.

Après avoir conservé Will Barton et JaMychal Green, Denver continue en tout cas de densifier son effectif.

Jeff Green Pourcentage Rebonds
Saison Equipe MJ Min Tirs 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
2007-08 SEA 80 28 42.7 27.6 74.4 1.3 3.5 4.7 1.5 2.5 0.6 2.0 0.6 10.5
2008-09 OKC 78 37 44.6 38.9 78.8 1.5 5.1 6.7 2.0 2.6 1.0 2.2 0.4 16.5
2009-10 OKC 82 37 45.3 33.3 74.0 1.4 4.6 6.0 1.6 2.7 1.3 1.7 0.9 15.1
2010-11 * All Teams 75 32 44.9 30.3 81.1 1.0 3.8 4.8 1.4 2.8 0.7 1.3 0.5 13.3
2010-11 * OKC 49 37 43.7 30.4 81.8 1.2 4.4 5.6 1.8 2.9 0.8 1.6 0.4 15.2
2010-11 * BOS 26 24 48.5 29.6 79.4 0.6 2.7 3.3 0.7 2.6 0.5 0.9 0.6 9.8
2012-13 BOS 81 28 46.7 38.5 80.8 0.7 3.3 3.9 1.6 2.2 0.7 1.6 0.8 12.8
2013-14 BOS 82 34 41.2 34.1 79.5 0.7 4.0 4.6 1.7 2.2 0.7 2.0 0.6 16.9
2014-15 * All Teams 78 32 43.0 33.2 83.3 0.8 3.4 4.2 1.7 1.9 0.7 1.4 0.4 15.0
2014-15 * MEM 45 30 42.7 36.2 82.5 1.0 3.2 4.2 1.8 1.8 0.6 1.2 0.5 13.1
2014-15 * BOS 33 33 43.4 30.5 84.0 0.6 3.6 4.3 1.6 2.0 0.8 1.7 0.4 17.6
2015-16 * All Teams 80 28 43.0 31.5 74.5 0.9 3.2 4.2 1.7 2.1 0.7 1.2 0.5 11.7
2015-16 * MEM 53 29 43.1 30.9 80.0 1.0 3.5 4.6 1.9 1.9 0.8 1.3 0.4 12.2
2015-16 * LAC 27 26 42.7 32.5 61.5 0.7 2.7 3.4 1.5 2.3 0.7 0.9 0.8 10.9
2016-17 ORL 69 22 39.4 27.5 86.3 0.6 2.5 3.1 1.2 1.5 0.5 1.1 0.2 9.3
2017-18 CLE 78 23 47.7 31.2 86.8 0.8 2.4 3.2 1.3 1.9 0.5 1.0 0.4 10.9
2018-19 WAS 77 27 47.5 34.7 88.8 0.7 3.3 4.0 1.8 2.1 0.6 1.3 0.5 12.3
2019-20 * All Teams 48 20 46.2 33.9 80.2 0.5 2.3 2.8 1.0 1.9 0.5 0.9 0.4 9.4
2019-20 * UTH 30 18 38.5 32.7 77.8 0.5 2.2 2.7 0.7 1.5 0.4 0.9 0.3 7.8
2019-20 * HOU 18 23 56.4 35.4 85.7 0.6 2.3 2.9 1.7 2.4 0.8 0.8 0.5 12.2
2020-21 BRK 68 27 49.2 41.2 77.6 0.5 3.4 3.9 1.6 1.8 0.5 0.8 0.4 11.0
Total   976 29 44.4 34.0 80.4 0.9 3.5 4.4 1.6 2.2 0.7 1.4 0.5 12.8

