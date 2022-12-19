Programme du soir | Gros choc entre les Pelicans et les Bucks

À 01h30, le Magic se frotte aux Hawks tandis que le choc de la nuit oppose les Pelicans de Zion Williamson aux Bucks de Giannis Antetokounmpo (02h00, beIN Sports 3).
Quant à LeBron James et aux Lakers, ils se rendent à Phoenix, pour un duel compliqué, à partir de 03h00.
Programme complet
01h00 | Cleveland – Utah
01h00 | Philadelphie – Toronto
01h30 | Atlanta – Orlando
02h00 | Houston – San Antonio
02h00 | Minnesota – Dallas (beIN Sports Max 4)
02h00 | New Orleans – Milwaukee (beIN Sports 3)
02h20 | Oklahoma City – Portland
03h00 | Phoenix – LA Lakers
04h00 | Sacramento – Charlotte