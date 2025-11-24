Matchs
NBA
Matchs
NBA

Stats & Highlights | Noah Penda se montre dans la défaite d’Orlando face à Boston

Publié le 24/11/2025 à 7:31 Twitter Facebook

Noah Penda a profité du retard de son effectif face à Boston pour réaliser son meilleur match en NBA, avec 13 points, 8 rebonds, 4 passes et 1 contre en 25 minutes.

Noah PendaSans trois titulaires (Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs et Wendell Carter Jr), le Magic a subi l’impact de Jaylen Brown (35 points) et des Celtics, avant d’offrir une petite frayeur à Boston sur la fin, grâce notamment aux 30 points de Jett Howard ou au bel impact de Noah Penda (13 points, 8 rebonds, 4 passes).

Avec un Brandon Ingram maladroit (14 points à 6/18 au tir), les Raptors ont tremblé face aux Nets, mais ils remportent quand même un 7e succès consécutif, et le 11e sur les 12 derniers matchs !

Philadelphie – Miami
Atlanta – Charlotte
Cleveland – LA Clippers
Oklahoma City – Portland
Phoenix – San Antonio
Utah – LA Lakers

Boston – Orlando : 138-129

Boston / 138 Tirs Rebonds
Joueurs Min Tirs LF 3Pts O D T Pd Fte Int Bp Ct +/- Pts Eval
N. Queta 6 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2 6 8
D. White 36 5/11 4/4 2/4 1 5 6 5 2 2 1 3 -2 16 23
J. Brown 37 14/26 5/7 2/6 1 3 4 8 3 1 1 0 +12 35 31
P. Pritchard 34 9/16 0/0 1/4 2 3 5 8 1 2 1 0 +15 19 23
J. Walsh 24 1/3 3/4 0/1 2 2 4 2 2 0 2 1 -6 5 7
C. Boucher 14 0/0 1/2 0/0 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 +9 1 5
S. Hauser 27 5/8 0/0 4/7 0 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 -8 14 9
J. Minott 20 7/8 0/0 2/3 0 7 7 1 1 0 0 1 +15 16 23
A. Simons 22 8/11 3/3 4/7 0 5 5 2 3 0 0 0 +7 23 24
B. Scheierman 10 1/2 0/0 0/1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 -6 2 2
H. Gonzalez 9 0/0 1/2 0/0 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 +9 1 4
Total 53/88 15/33 17/22 7 30 37 29 21 6 5 7 138
Orlando / 129 Tirs Rebonds
Joueurs Min Tirs LF 3Pts O D T Pd Fte Int Bp Ct +/- Pts Eval
F. Wagner 28 5/10 5/8 0/1 2 6 8 5 1 0 2 0 -17 15 20
T. da Silva 23 4/7 0/0 1/2 0 1 1 2 0 1 0 1 -17 9 10
O. Robinson 13 3/4 0/0 1/1 2 1 3 1 2 0 0 0 -7 7 10
D. Bane 29 6/13 5/6 1/2 3 1 4 5 2 0 1 0 -9 18 18
A. Black 28 4/13 4/5 2/4 2 1 3 5 3 1 2 0 -23 14 10
J. Isaac 5 0/1 0/0 0/1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 -9 0 -1
J. Cain 16 1/6 0/0 0/4 2 1 3 0 2 1 1 1 +11 2 -3
N. Penda 23 5/6 1/1 2/2 4 4 8 4 2 0 0 1 +12 13 25
T. Jones 24 1/6 0/0 1/4 0 1 1 6 1 0 0 0 +10 3 2
J. Howard 29 11/23 3/3 5/13 2 5 7 3 3 0 0 0 +2 30 20
J. Richardson 21 7/11 1/1 3/4 1 4 5 2 1 0 0 0 +8 18 20
Total 47/100 16/38 19/24 18 26 44 33 17 3 7 4 129

Toronto – Brooklyn : 119-109

Toronto / 119 Tirs Rebonds
Joueurs Min Tirs 3pts LF O D T Pd Fte Int Bp Ct +/- Pts Eval
B. Ingram 36 6/18 0/0 2/5 1 5 6 4 1 2 3 0 +13 14 8
S. Mamukelashvili 27 5/9 0/0 2/4 1 3 4 2 4 1 1 0 +11 12 12
R. Barrett 20 4/8 6/6 2/3 0 2 2 1 1 2 2 0 +3 16 14
S. Barnes 34 6/13 5/6 0/0 3 4 7 4 3 2 0 4 +2 17 27
I. Quickley 30 4/11 2/2 3/6 0 7 7 4 5 1 1 0 +3 13 14
C. Murray-Boyles 17 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 +4 2 4
O. Agbaji 14 3/7 0/0 0/1 1 1 2 2 3 0 0 0 -3 6 5
J. Shead 24 1/4 9/11 0/2 0 1 1 9 2 1 1 0 +14 11 16
J. Walter 19 6/7 0/0 4/5 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 -4 16 15
G. Dick 20 3/6 4/4 2/4 0 1 1 3 2 2 0 0 +7 12 13
Total 39/84 15/30 26/29 6 26 32 30 22 12 9 4 119
Brooklyn / 109 Tirs Rebonds
Joueurs Min Tirs 3pts LF O D T Pd Fte Int Bp Ct +/- Pts Eval
M. Porter Jr. 33 9/18 3/3 4/9 1 5 6 4 3 1 1 1 -6 25 22
N. Clowney 37 7/15 7/7 1/7 0 1 1 1 5 2 5 2 -4 22 9
N. Claxton 31 4/6 2/2 0/0 3 8 11 3 2 0 1 2 -6 10 23
T. Mann 21 1/4 1/2 0/1 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 0 -9 3 4
E. Demin 28 2/10 0/0 1/6 0 3 3 4 1 0 2 0 -2 5 -3
J. Wilson 6 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 -2 2 2
Z. Williams 28 1/3 2/2 1/2 2 2 4 0 0 0 1 2 +1 5 7
D. Sharpe 17 2/2 1/4 0/0 1 5 6 1 2 0 2 0 -4 5 10
T. Martin 25 7/14 7/7 5/9 1 5 6 3 1 2 4 0 -8 26 22
D. Powell 14 1/2 4/4 0/0 0 1 1 2 3 0 1 0 -10 6 7
Total 35/75 12/34 27/31 10 30 40 23 20 5 19 7 109

Suivez toute l'actualité NBA sur la chaîne WhatsApp de Basket USA

Suivez nous également sur Google Actualités

Par la rédaction
Tags →
Le fil info en direct
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |  
Afficher les commentaires

Boston Celtics en 1 clic

Orlando Magic en 1 clic

Toute l’info NBA en continu

 
Afficher les actus NBA suivantes