Stats & Highlights | Noah Penda se montre dans la défaite d’Orlando face à Boston

Sans trois titulaires (Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs et Wendell Carter Jr), le Magic a subi l’impact de Jaylen Brown (35 points) et des Celtics, avant d’offrir une petite frayeur à Boston sur la fin, grâce notamment aux 30 points de Jett Howard ou au bel impact de Noah Penda (13 points, 8 rebonds, 4 passes).
Avec un
Brandon Ingram maladroit (14 points à 6/18 au tir), les Raptors ont tremblé face aux Nets, mais ils remportent quand même un 7e succès consécutif, et le 11e sur les 12 derniers matchs ! Boston – Orlando : 138-129
VIDEO
Boston / 138 Tirs
Rebonds
Joueurs
Min
Tirs
LF
3Pts
O
D
T
Pd
Fte
Int
Bp
Ct
+/-
Pts
Eval
N. Queta 6
3/3
0/0
0/0
1
1
2
0
2
0
0
0
-2
6
8
D. White 36
5/11
4/4
2/4
1
5
6
5
2
2
1
3
-2
16
23
J. Brown 37
14/26
5/7
2/6
1
3
4
8
3
1
1
0
+12
35
31
P. Pritchard 34
9/16
0/0
1/4
2
3
5
8
1
2
1
0
+15
19
23
J. Walsh 24
1/3
3/4
0/1
2
2
4
2
2
0
2
1
-6
5
7
C. Boucher 14
0/0
1/2
0/0
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
1
+9
1
5
S. Hauser 27
5/8
0/0
4/7
0
1
1
0
3
0
0
0
-8
14
9
J. Minott 20
7/8
0/0
2/3
0
7
7
1
1
0
0
1
+15
16
23
A. Simons 22
8/11
3/3
4/7
0
5
5
2
3
0
0
0
+7
23
24
B. Scheierman 10
1/2
0/0
0/1
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
1
-6
2
2
H. Gonzalez 9
0/0
1/2
0/0
0
1
1
2
2
0
0
0
+9
1
4
Total
53/88
15/33
17/22
7
30
37
29
21
6
5
7
138
Orlando / 129 Tirs
Rebonds
Joueurs
Min
Tirs
LF
3Pts
O
D
T
Pd
Fte
Int
Bp
Ct
+/-
Pts
Eval
F. Wagner 28
5/10
5/8
0/1
2
6
8
5
1
0
2
0
-17
15
20
T. da Silva 23
4/7
0/0
1/2
0
1
1
2
0
1
0
1
-17
9
10
O. Robinson 13
3/4
0/0
1/1
2
1
3
1
2
0
0
0
-7
7
10
D. Bane 29
6/13
5/6
1/2
3
1
4
5
2
0
1
0
-9
18
18
A. Black 28
4/13
4/5
2/4
2
1
3
5
3
1
2
0
-23
14
10
J. Isaac 5
0/1
0/0
0/1
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
-9
0
-1
J. Cain 16
1/6
0/0
0/4
2
1
3
0
2
1
1
1
+11
2
-3
N. Penda 23
5/6
1/1
2/2
4
4
8
4
2
0
0
1
+12
13
25
T. Jones 24
1/6
0/0
1/4
0
1
1
6
1
0
0
0
+10
3
2
J. Howard 29
11/23
3/3
5/13
2
5
7
3
3
0
0
0
+2
30
20
J. Richardson 21
7/11
1/1
3/4
1
4
5
2
1
0
0
0
+8
18
20
Total
47/100
16/38
19/24
18
26
44
33
17
3
7
4
129
Toronto – Brooklyn : 119-109
VIDEO
Toronto / 119 Tirs
Rebonds
Joueurs
Min
Tirs
3pts
LF
O
D
T
Pd
Fte
Int
Bp
Ct
+/-
Pts
Eval
B. Ingram 36
6/18
0/0
2/5
1
5
6
4
1
2
3
0
+13
14
8
S. Mamukelashvili 27
5/9
0/0
2/4
1
3
4
2
4
1
1
0
+11
12
12
R. Barrett 20
4/8
6/6
2/3
0
2
2
1
1
2
2
0
+3
16
14
S. Barnes 34
6/13
5/6
0/0
3
4
7
4
3
2
0
4
+2
17
27
I. Quickley 30
4/11
2/2
3/6
0
7
7
4
5
1
1
0
+3
13
14
C. Murray-Boyles 17
1/1
0/0
0/0
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
+4
2
4
O. Agbaji 14
3/7
0/0
0/1
1
1
2
2
3
0
0
0
-3
6
5
J. Shead 24
1/4
9/11
0/2
0
1
1
9
2
1
1
0
+14
11
16
J. Walter 19
6/7
0/0
4/5
0
1
1
0
0
1
1
0
-4
16
15
G. Dick 20
3/6
4/4
2/4
0
1
1
3
2
2
0
0
+7
12
13
Total
39/84
15/30
26/29
6
26
32
30
22
12
9
4
119
Brooklyn / 109 Tirs
Rebonds
Joueurs
Min
Tirs
3pts
LF
O
D
T
Pd
Fte
Int
Bp
Ct
+/-
Pts
Eval
M. Porter Jr. 33
9/18
3/3
4/9
1
5
6
4
3
1
1
1
-6
25
22
N. Clowney 37
7/15
7/7
1/7
0
1
1
1
5
2
5
2
-4
22
9
N. Claxton 31
4/6
2/2
0/0
3
8
11
3
2
0
1
2
-6
10
23
T. Mann 21
1/4
1/2
0/1
2
0
2
5
2
0
2
0
-9
3
4
E. Demin 28
2/10
0/0
1/6
0
3
3
4
1
0
2
0
-2
5
-3
J. Wilson 6
1/1
0/0
0/0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
-2
2
2
Z. Williams 28
1/3
2/2
1/2
2
2
4
0
0
0
1
2
+1
5
7
D. Sharpe 17
2/2
1/4
0/0
1
5
6
1
2
0
2
0
-4
5
10
T. Martin 25
7/14
7/7
5/9
1
5
6
3
1
2
4
0
-8
26
22
D. Powell 14
1/2
4/4
0/0
0
1
1
2
3
0
1
0
-10
6
7
Total
35/75
12/34
27/31
10
30
40
23
20
5
19
7
109