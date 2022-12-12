NBA
NBA, NCAA, Betclic Elite | Les 18 matches de la semaine sur BeIN Sports

Télévision – Horaires, dates, calendrier… Demandez le programme de la semaine sur BeIN Sports avec Victor Wembanyama dans le derby francilien et un choc entre les Bucks et les Warriors.

Comme la semaine dernière, BeIN Sports propose un programme très riche en basket avec 18 rencontres, dont 14 NBA, 3 NCAA et 1 Betclic Elite.

En priorité, on mettra des alertes pour les deux déplacements des Warriors : mardi à Milwaukee et vendredi à Philadelphie.

Pour le week-end, la plus belle affiche est en Betclic Elite avec les Mets de Victor Wembanyama qui affrontent le Paris Basketball.

Comme d’habitude, les horaires sont ceux de la nuit. Exemple : un match indiqué un lundi à 2h00 sera dans la nuit de lundi à mardi. Par ailleurs, tous les matches de la nuit sont rediffusés le lendemain à 9h00 et 11h00 sur Bein 1, avant NBA Extra.

Toutes les rencontres sur BeIN Sports 4, 5 et 6 sont en VO.

 

LUNDI 12 DECEMBRE

Washington – Brooklyn à 01h00 (BeIN Sports Max 4)

Portland – Minnesota à 04h00 (BeIN Sports Max 4)

LA Clippers – Boston à 04h30 (BeIN Sports 3)

MARDI 13 DECEMBRE

Milwaukee – Golden State à 01h30 (BeIN Sports 3)

Houston – Phoenix à 02h00 (BeIN Sports Max 4)

Alabama – Memphis à 03h00 (BeIN Sports Max 5)

MERCREDI 14 DECEMBRE

Chicago – New York à 01h30 (BeIN Sports 3)

Dallas – Cleveland à 03h00 (BeIN Sports Max 4)

JEUDI 15 DECEMBRE

Utah – New Orleans à 03h00 (BeIN Sports Max 4)

LA Clippers – Phoenix à 04h30 (BeIN Sports 3)

VENDREDI 16 DECEMBRE

Philadelphie – Golden State à 01h30 (BeIN Sports 3)

Chicago  – New York à 02h00 (BeIN Sports Max 4)

SAMEDI 17 DECEMBRE

Paris – Boulogne-Levallois à 17h45 (BeIN Sport 3)

Kansas – Indiana à 18h00 (BeIN Sport Max 8)

LA Clippers – Washington à 22h00 (BeIN Sports 3)

Milwaukee – Washington à 02h00 (BeIN Sport Max 4)

DIMANCHE 18 DECEMBRE

Boston – Orlando à 20h45 (BeIN Sports 3)

Denver – Charlotte à 02h00 (BeIN Sport Max 4)

