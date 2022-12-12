NBA, NCAA, Betclic Elite | Les 18 matches de la semaine sur BeIN Sports

Comme la semaine dernière, BeIN Sports propose un programme très riche en basket avec 18 rencontres, dont 14 NBA, 3 NCAA et 1 Betclic Elite.
En priorité, on mettra des alertes pour les deux déplacements des Warriors : mardi à Milwaukee et vendredi à Philadelphie.
Pour le week-end, la plus belle affiche est en Betclic Elite avec les Mets de Victor Wembanyama qui affrontent le Paris Basketball.
Comme d’habitude, les horaires sont ceux de la nuit. Exemple : un match indiqué un lundi à 2h00 sera dans la nuit de lundi à mardi. Par ailleurs, tous les matches de la nuit sont rediffusés le lendemain à 9h00 et 11h00 sur Bein 1, avant NBA Extra.
Toutes les rencontres sur BeIN Sports 4, 5 et 6 sont en VO.
LUNDI 12 DECEMBRE
Washington – Brooklyn à 01h00 (BeIN Sports Max 4)
Portland – Minnesota à 04h00 (BeIN Sports Max 4)
LA Clippers – Boston à 04h30 (BeIN Sports 3)
MARDI 13 DECEMBRE
Milwaukee – Golden State à 01h30 (BeIN Sports 3)
Houston – Phoenix à 02h00 (BeIN Sports Max 4)
Alabama – Memphis à 03h00 (BeIN Sports Max 5)
MERCREDI 14 DECEMBRE
Chicago – New York à 01h30 (BeIN Sports 3)
Dallas – Cleveland à 03h00 (BeIN Sports Max 4)
JEUDI 15 DECEMBRE
Utah – New Orleans à 03h00 (BeIN Sports Max 4)
LA Clippers – Phoenix à 04h30 (BeIN Sports 3)
VENDREDI 16 DECEMBRE
Philadelphie – Golden State à 01h30 (BeIN Sports 3)
Chicago – New York à 02h00 (BeIN Sports Max 4)
SAMEDI 17 DECEMBRE
Paris – Boulogne-Levallois à 17h45 (BeIN Sport 3)
Kansas – Indiana à 18h00 (BeIN Sport Max 8)
LA Clippers – Washington à 22h00 (BeIN Sports 3)
Milwaukee – Washington à 02h00 (BeIN Sport Max 4)
DIMANCHE 18 DECEMBRE
Boston – Orlando à 20h45 (BeIN Sports 3)
Denver – Charlotte à 02h00 (BeIN Sport Max 4)