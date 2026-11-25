Les Celtics ont renoué avec la victoire à Washington, mais Derrick White n’a toujours pas retrouvé son adresse. Limité à 6 points à 2/10, l’arrière sortait déjà d’une soirée compliquée face aux Warriors (6/21 au tir, dont 2/12 à 3-points). Sur ses quatre dernières sorties, il n’a converti que 28.8% de ses tirs, dont 16.1% derrière l’arc.

« C’est difficile de rester en confiance quand les tirs ne rentrent pas », reconnaissait-il dimanche, après le revers face à Golden State, auprès du Boston Sports Journal.

Le plus embêtant pour Derrick White, c’est que le problème ne date pas d’hier. Après avoir converti 38.4% de ses tentatives à 3-points en 2024/25, l’ancien Spur était tombé à 32.7% la saison dernière. Et il affichait seulement 28.9% de réussite dans l’exercice avant son déplacement dans la capitale fédérale.

Dès le mois d’octobre, l’arrière avait évoqué les ressorts psychologiques de sa maladresse dans un entretien avec John Karalis. « J’ai commencé doucement, et ensuite ça vous perturbe mentalement » lâchait-il.

Derrick White avait notamment expliqué avoir commencé à réfléchir davantage à sa mécanique de tir, au point de vouloir corriger des éléments de son geste qui ne nécessitaient pas forcément de l’être. Le cercle vicieux du shooteur en manque de réussite, qui perd progressivement le naturel et la spontanéité qui faisaient sa force…

Autre signe de ses difficultés, et de ses doutes, Derrick White dégaine beaucoup moins souvent de loin. De 9.1 tentatives par match il y a deux saisons, il est passé à 6.1 cette année.

« Je ne suis pas du tout inquiet à son sujet », assurait pourtant Joe Mazzulla vendredi. Le technicien rappelle que la contribution de son arrière dépasse largement sa réussite extérieure.

Entre ses qualités défensives, à la création et sa capacité à attaquer le cercle, il est précieux dans de nombreux domaines. À Washington, malgré ses 6 petits points, Derrick White a ainsi compilé 7 rebonds, 5 passes décisives et aucune perte de balle. Boston a même dominé les Wizards de 32 points lors de ses 30 minutes sur le parquet.

Reste que, pour des Celtics moins souverains ces derniers temps et très dépendants de leur adresse de loin, retrouver la menace extérieure de leur arrière constituerait un précieux bol d’air.