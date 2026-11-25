Le plus embêtant pour Derrick White, c’est que le problème ne date pas d’hier. Après avoir converti 38.4% de ses tentatives à 3-points en 2024/25, l’ancien Spur était tombé à 32.7% la saison dernière. Et il affichait seulement 28.9% de réussite dans l’exercice avant son déplacement dans la capitale fédérale.
Dès le mois d’octobre, l’arrière avait évoqué les ressorts psychologiques de sa maladresse
dans un entretien avec John Karalis. « J’ai commencé doucement, et ensuite ça vous perturbe mentalement » lâchait-il.
Derrick White avait notamment expliqué avoir commencé à réfléchir davantage à sa mécanique de tir, au point de vouloir corriger des éléments de son geste qui ne nécessitaient pas forcément de l’être. Le cercle vicieux du shooteur en manque de réussite, qui perd progressivement le naturel et la spontanéité qui faisaient sa force…
Autre signe de ses difficultés, et de ses doutes, Derrick White dégaine beaucoup moins souvent de loin. De 9.1 tentatives par match il y a deux saisons, il est passé à 6.1 cette année.
Entre ses qualités défensives, à la création et sa capacité à attaquer le cercle, il est précieux dans de nombreux domaines. À Washington, malgré ses 6 petits points, Derrick White a ainsi compilé 7 rebonds, 5 passes décisives et aucune perte de balle. Boston a même dominé les Wizards de 32 points lors de ses 30 minutes sur le parquet.
Derrick White a perdu la mire Réussite à 3-points des joueurs à plus de 5 tentatives par match (100 tirs minimum) Derrick White Autres joueurs Médiane 2023/24 93 joueurs · médiane 37.6% Coby White (CHI) : 37.6% à 3-pts, 7.0 tentatives/match Jayson Tatum (BOS) : 37.6% à 3-pts, 8.2 tentatives/match Kristaps Porziņģis (BOS) : 37.5% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Bogdan Bogdanović (ATL) : 37.4% à 3-pts, 8.1 tentatives/match Eric Gordon (PHO) : 37.8% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match Brandon Miller (CHO) : 37.3% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match Trae Young (ATL) : 37.3% à 3-pts, 8.7 tentatives/match Tyrese Maxey (PHI) : 37.3% à 3-pts, 8.1 tentatives/match Devin Vassell (SAS) : 37.2% à 3-pts, 6.6 tentatives/match Trey Murphy III (NOP) : 38.0% à 3-pts, 7.8 tentatives/match Mikal Bridges (BRK) : 37.2% à 3-pts, 7.2 tentatives/match Desmond Bane (MEM) : 38.1% à 3-pts, 8.6 tentatives/match Darius Garland (CLE) : 37.1% à 3-pts, 6.2 tentatives/match James Harden (LAC) : 38.1% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match Luka Dončić (DAL) : 38.2% à 3-pts, 10.6 tentatives/match OG Anunoby (2TM) : 38.2% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match Royce O'Neale (2TM) : 37.0% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match De'Aaron Fox (SAC) : 36.9% à 3-pts, 7.8 tentatives/match Corey Kispert (WAS) : 38.3% à 3-pts, 6.0 tentatives/match Donovan Mitchell (CLE) : 36.8% à 3-pts, 9.0 tentatives/match De'Andre Hunter (ATL) : 38.5% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match Austin Reaves (LAL) : 36.7% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Anfernee Simons (POR) : 38.5% à 3-pts, 8.8 tentatives/match Brook Lopez (MIL) : 36.6% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Buddy Hield (2TM) : 38.6% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match Klay Thompson (GSW) : 38.7% à 3-pts, 9.0 tentatives/match Tyrese Haliburton (IND) : 36.4% à 3-pts, 7.8 tentatives/match Fred VanVleet (HOU) : 38.7% à 3-pts, 8.0 tentatives/match Devin Booker (PHO) : 36.4% à 3-pts, 6.1 tentatives/match Cam Thomas (BRK) : 36.4% à 3-pts, 6.0 tentatives/match Terry Rozier (2TM) : 36.3% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match Dejounte Murray (ATL) : 36.3% à 3-pts, 7.1 tentatives/match Cameron Johnson (BRK) : 39.1% à 3-pts, 6.1 tentatives/match Kevin Huerter (SAC) : 36.1% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match De'Anthony Melton (PHI) : 36.0% à 3-pts, 5.6 tentatives/match Dillon Brooks (HOU) : 35.9% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Gary Trent Jr. (TOR) : 39.3% à 3-pts, 6.4 tentatives/match Keegan Murray (SAC) : 35.8% à 3-pts, 6.6 tentatives/match Luguentz Dort (OKC) : 39.4% à 3-pts, 5.0 tentatives/match Anthony Edwards (MIN) : 35.7% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match Immanuel Quickley (2TM) : 39.5% à 3-pts, 6.4 tentatives/match GG Jackson II (MEM) : 35.7% à 3-pts, 6.0 tentatives/match Duncan Robinson (MIA) : 39.5% à 3-pts, 7.0 tentatives/match Tyler Herro (MIA) : 39.6% à 3-pts, 7.9 tentatives/match LaMelo Ball (CHO) : 35.5% à 3-pts, 9.0 tentatives/match Cade Cunningham (DET) : 35.5% à 3-pts, 5.4 tentatives/match Michael Porter Jr. (DEN) : 39.7% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match Jalen Suggs (ORL) : 39.7% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Damian Lillard (MIL) : 35.4% à 3-pts, 8.5 tentatives/match Jaylen Brown (BOS) : 35.4% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Bojan Bogdanović (2TM) : 39.8% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Tim Hardaway Jr. (DAL) : 35.3% à 3-pts, 7.6 tentatives/match Lauri Markkanen (UTA) : 39.9% à 3-pts, 8.0 tentatives/match Max Strus (CLE) : 35.1% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match Jalen Brunson (NYK) : 40.1% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match Simone Fontecchio (2TM) : 40.1% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Donte DiVincenzo (NYK) : 40.1% à 3-pts, 8.7 tentatives/match Malik Monk (SAC) : 35.0% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Jerami Grant (POR) : 40.2% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Zach LaVine (CHI) : 34.9% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match Miles Bridges (CHO) : 34.9% à 3-pts, 6.5 tentatives/match Sam Merrill (CLE) : 40.4% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match Keldon Johnson (SAS) : 34.6% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match Stephen Curry (GSW) : 40.8% à 3-pts, 11.8 tentatives/match LeBron James (LAL) : 41.0% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Kyrie Irving (DAL) : 41.1% à 3-pts, 7.3 tentatives/match Malcolm Brogdon (POR) : 41.2% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Kevin Durant (PHO) : 41.3% à 3-pts, 5.4 tentatives/match Paul George (LAC) : 41.3% à 3-pts, 7.9 tentatives/match Malik Beasley (MIL) : 41.3% à 3-pts, 6.9 tentatives/match Naz Reid (MIN) : 41.4% à 3-pts, 5.0 tentatives/match D'Angelo Russell (LAL) : 41.5% à 3-pts, 7.2 tentatives/match Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) : 41.6% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match Kyle Kuzma (WAS) : 33.6% à 3-pts, 6.4 tentatives/match Keyonte George (UTA) : 33.4% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Shaedon Sharpe (POR) : 33.3% à 3-pts, 5.6 tentatives/match Jalen Green (HOU) : 33.2% à 3-pts, 7.4 tentatives/match Sam Hauser (BOS) : 42.4% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Jamal Murray (DEN) : 42.5% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match Jordan Poole (WAS) : 32.6% à 3-pts, 7.2 tentatives/match Victor Wembanyama (SAS) : 32.5% à 3-pts, 5.5 tentatives/match CJ McCollum (NOP) : 42.9% à 3-pts, 8.4 tentatives/match Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM) : 32.0% à 3-pts, 5.5 tentatives/match P.J. Washington (2TM) : 32.0% à 3-pts, 5.7 tentatives/match Norman Powell (LAC) : 43.5% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Saddiq Bey (ATL) : 31.6% à 3-pts, 5.7 tentatives/match Marcus Smart (MEM) : 31.3% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match Julius Randle (NYK) : 31.1% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match Mike Conley (MIN) : 44.2% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match Luke Kennard (MEM) : 45.0% à 3-pts, 6.1 tentatives/match Jordan Clarkson (UTA) : 29.4% à 3-pts, 5.6 tentatives/match Grayson Allen (PHO) : 46.1% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Derrick White (BOS) : 39.6% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match White : 39.6% · 28e sur 93 6.8 tentatives/match 2024/25 106 joueurs · médiane 36.9% Devin Vassell (SAS) : 36.8% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match Buddy Hield (GSW) : 37.0% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match Coby White (CHI) : 37.0% à 3-pts, 7.9 tentatives/match Santi Aldama (MEM) : 36.8% à 3-pts, 5.0 tentatives/match Donovan Mitchell (CLE) : 36.8% à 3-pts, 8.9 tentatives/match Luka Dončić (2TM) : 36.8% à 3-pts, 9.6 tentatives/match Tim Hardaway Jr. (DET) : 36.8% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Julian Champagnie (SAS) : 37.1% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match OG Anunoby (NYK) : 37.2% à 3-pts, 6.2 tentatives/match Sam Merrill (CLE) : 37.2% à 3-pts, 5.2 tentatives/match CJ McCollum (NOP) : 37.3% à 3-pts, 8.2 tentatives/match Jerami Grant (POR) : 36.5% à 3-pts, 6.3 tentatives/match Andrew Wiggins (2TM) : 37.4% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match Brandon Ingram (NOP) : 37.4% à 3-pts, 6.4 tentatives/match Corey Kispert (WAS) : 36.4% à 3-pts, 5.4 tentatives/match Tyler Herro (MIA) : 37.5% à 3-pts, 8.7 tentatives/match Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) : 37.5% à 3-pts, 5.7 tentatives/match Bogdan Bogdanović (2TM) : 36.3% à 3-pts, 5.4 tentatives/match Al Horford (BOS) : 36.3% à 3-pts, 5.2 tentatives/match Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM) : 37.5% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match Anfernee Simons (POR) : 36.3% à 3-pts, 8.5 tentatives/match Damian Lillard (MIL) : 37.6% à 3-pts, 9.0 tentatives/match Jordan Clarkson (UTA) : 36.2% à 3-pts, 6.3 tentatives/match LeBron James (LAL) : 37.6% à 3-pts, 5.7 tentatives/match Austin Reaves (LAL) : 37.7% à 3-pts, 7.3 tentatives/match Trey Murphy III (NOP) : 36.1% à 3-pts, 8.3 tentatives/match Immanuel Quickley (TOR) : 37.8% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match Jordan Poole (WAS) : 37.8% à 3-pts, 9.1 tentatives/match Naz Reid (MIN) : 37.9% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match Jose Alvarado (NOP) : 35.9% à 3-pts, 5.5 tentatives/match Paul George (PHI) : 35.8% à 3-pts, 6.5 tentatives/match Cade Cunningham (DET) : 35.6% à 3-pts, 6.0 tentatives/match Jalen Brunson (NYK) : 38.3% à 3-pts, 6.1 tentatives/match Brandon Miller (CHO) : 35.5% à 3-pts, 10.9 tentatives/match Jared McCain (PHI) : 38.3% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match Lonnie Walker IV (PHI) : 35.4% à 3-pts, 6.3 tentatives/match Mikal Bridges (NYK) : 35.4% à 3-pts, 5.6 tentatives/match Jalen Green (HOU) : 35.4% à 3-pts, 8.1 tentatives/match Quentin Grimes (2TM) : 38.5% à 3-pts, 5.6 tentatives/match Max Strus (CLE) : 38.6% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Victor Wembanyama (SAS) : 35.2% à 3-pts, 8.8 tentatives/match James Harden (LAC) : 35.2% à 3-pts, 8.5 tentatives/match Tyrese Haliburton (IND) : 38.8% à 3-pts, 7.7 tentatives/match Gradey Dick (TOR) : 35.0% à 3-pts, 6.0 tentatives/match RJ Barrett (TOR) : 35.0% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match Cam Thomas (BRK) : 34.9% à 3-pts, 7.8 tentatives/match Cameron Johnson (BRK) : 39.0% à 3-pts, 7.2 tentatives/match Klay Thompson (DAL) : 39.1% à 3-pts, 7.7 tentatives/match Lauri Markkanen (UTA) : 34.6% à 3-pts, 8.5 tentatives/match Desmond Bane (MEM) : 39.2% à 3-pts, 6.1 tentatives/match Jamal Murray (DEN) : 39.3% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Fred VanVleet (HOU) : 34.5% à 3-pts, 7.7 tentatives/match Svi Mykhailiuk (UTA) : 34.5% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match Duncan Robinson (MIA) : 39.3% à 3-pts, 6.5 tentatives/match Lonzo Ball (CHI) : 34.4% à 3-pts, 5.6 tentatives/match Anthony Edwards (MIN) : 39.5% à 3-pts, 10.3 tentatives/match Jayson Tatum (BOS) : 34.3% à 3-pts, 10.1 tentatives/match Michael Porter Jr. (DEN) : 39.5% à 3-pts, 6.4 tentatives/match Keyonte George (UTA) : 34.3% à 3-pts, 7.6 tentatives/match Keegan Murray (SAC) : 34.3% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Myles Turner (IND) : 39.6% à 3-pts, 5.5 tentatives/match Dillon Brooks (HOU) : 39.7% à 3-pts, 6.3 tentatives/match Stephen Curry (GSW) : 39.7% à 3-pts, 11.2 tentatives/match Donte DiVincenzo (MIN) : 39.7% à 3-pts, 7.1 tentatives/match Nick Smith Jr. (CHO) : 34.0% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Trae Young (ATL) : 34.0% à 3-pts, 8.4 tentatives/match LaMelo Ball (CHO) : 33.9% à 3-pts, 11.2 tentatives/match Kevin Huerter (2TM) : 33.8% à 3-pts, 5.7 tentatives/match Darius Garland (CLE) : 40.1% à 3-pts, 7.1 tentatives/match Kyrie Irving (DAL) : 40.1% à 3-pts, 7.2 tentatives/match Tyrese Maxey (PHI) : 33.7% à 3-pts, 9.2 tentatives/match De'Andre Hunter (2TM) : 40.5% à 3-pts, 6.1 tentatives/match Noah Clowney (BRK) : 33.3% à 3-pts, 5.7 tentatives/match Georges Niang (2TM) : 40.6% à 3-pts, 5.2 tentatives/match Royce O'Neale (PHO) : 40.6% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Devin Booker (PHO) : 33.2% à 3-pts, 7.3 tentatives/match Jordan Hawkins (NOP) : 33.1% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Payton Pritchard (BOS) : 40.7% à 3-pts, 7.8 tentatives/match Jaden Ivey (DET) : 40.9% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Kawhi Leonard (LAC) : 41.1% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Luguentz Dort (OKC) : 41.2% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match Kristaps Porziņģis (BOS) : 41.2% à 3-pts, 6.0 tentatives/match Isaiah Joe (OKC) : 41.2% à 3-pts, 6.3 tentatives/match Malik Monk (SAC) : 32.5% à 3-pts, 6.6 tentatives/match Jaylen Brown (BOS) : 32.4% à 3-pts, 5.7 tentatives/match Gary Trent Jr. (MIL) : 41.6% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Kyshawn George (WAS) : 32.2% à 3-pts, 5.2 tentatives/match Sam Hauser (BOS) : 41.6% à 3-pts, 5.6 tentatives/match Malik Beasley (DET) : 41.6% à 3-pts, 9.3 tentatives/match Paolo Banchero (ORL) : 32.0% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Norman Powell (LAC) : 41.8% à 3-pts, 7.1 tentatives/match Brice Sensabaugh (UTA) : 42.2% à 3-pts, 5.2 tentatives/match Keon Johnson (BRK) : 31.4% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Jalen Suggs (ORL) : 31.4% à 3-pts, 6.9 tentatives/match D'Angelo Russell (2TM) : 31.4% à 3-pts, 6.2 tentatives/match Miles Bridges (CHO) : 31.3% à 3-pts, 7.0 tentatives/match Grayson Allen (PHO) : 42.6% à 3-pts, 5.5 tentatives/match Shaedon Sharpe (POR) : 31.1% à 3-pts, 6.6 tentatives/match De'Aaron Fox (2TM) : 31.0% à 3-pts, 6.1 tentatives/match Ja Morant (MEM) : 30.9% à 3-pts, 5.7 tentatives/match Kevin Durant (PHO) : 43.0% à 3-pts, 6.0 tentatives/match Alex Sarr (WAS) : 30.8% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Dejounte Murray (NOP) : 29.9% à 3-pts, 5.6 tentatives/match Franz Wagner (ORL) : 29.5% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Zach LaVine (2TM) : 44.6% à 3-pts, 7.2 tentatives/match Derrick White (BOS) : 38.4% à 3-pts, 9.1 tentatives/match White : 38.4% · 34e sur 106 9.1 tentatives/match 2025/26 99 joueurs · médiane 37.4% Immanuel Quickley (TOR) : 37.4% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match CJ McCollum (2TM) : 37.5% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match James Harden (2TM) : 37.5% à 3-pts, 8.2 tentatives/match Onyeka Okongwu (ATL) : 37.6% à 3-pts, 5.2 tentatives/match Mikal Bridges (NYK) : 37.1% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Brandin Podziemski (GSW) : 37.1% à 3-pts, 5.0 tentatives/match Keyonte George (UTA) : 37.1% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match Payton Pritchard (BOS) : 37.7% à 3-pts, 7.1 tentatives/match Toumani Camara (POR) : 37.0% à 3-pts, 7.2 tentatives/match Tyler Herro (MIA) : 37.8% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match Jrue Holiday (POR) : 37.8% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match Jalen Brunson (NYK) : 36.9% à 3-pts, 7.1 tentatives/match Trey Murphy III (NOP) : 37.9% à 3-pts, 8.6 tentatives/match Donte DiVincenzo (MIN) : 37.9% à 3-pts, 7.9 tentatives/match Aaron Nesmith (IND) : 37.9% à 3-pts, 6.2 tentatives/match LaMelo Ball (CHO) : 36.8% à 3-pts, 10.3 tentatives/match Norman Powell (MIA) : 38.0% à 3-pts, 7.1 tentatives/match Tyrese Maxey (PHI) : 36.7% à 3-pts, 8.6 tentatives/match Kyshawn George (WAS) : 38.1% à 3-pts, 5.4 tentatives/match Julian Champagnie (SAS) : 38.1% à 3-pts, 6.2 tentatives/match Brice Sensabaugh (UTA) : 36.7% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Saddiq Bey (NOP) : 36.7% à 3-pts, 5.7 tentatives/match Luka Dončić (LAL) : 36.6% à 3-pts, 10.8 tentatives/match Brandon Miller (CHO) : 38.3% à 3-pts, 8.2 tentatives/match Myles Turner (MIL) : 38.3% à 3-pts, 5.4 tentatives/match Klay Thompson (DAL) : 38.3% à 3-pts, 7.6 tentatives/match Josh Giddey (CHI) : 36.4% à 3-pts, 5.2 tentatives/match Devin Vassell (SAS) : 38.4% à 3-pts, 6.4 tentatives/match Donovan Mitchell (CLE) : 36.4% à 3-pts, 8.8 tentatives/match Michael Porter Jr. (BRK) : 36.3% à 3-pts, 9.3 tentatives/match Egor Dëmin (BRK) : 38.5% à 3-pts, 6.2 tentatives/match Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU) : 36.3% à 3-pts, 6.3 tentatives/match Anfernee Simons (2TM) : 38.5% à 3-pts, 6.9 tentatives/match OG Anunoby (NYK) : 38.6% à 3-pts, 6.1 tentatives/match Coby White (2TM) : 36.2% à 3-pts, 6.4 tentatives/match Naz Reid (MIN) : 36.2% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match Andrew Nembhard (IND) : 36.1% à 3-pts, 5.2 tentatives/match Kawhi Leonard (LAC) : 38.7% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match Austin Reaves (LAL) : 36.0% à 3-pts, 6.4 tentatives/match Gary Trent Jr. (MIL) : 36.0% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match Jerami Grant (POR) : 38.9% à 3-pts, 6.1 tentatives/match Tre Johnson (WAS) : 35.8% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match Zach LaVine (SAC) : 39.0% à 3-pts, 6.5 tentatives/match Vít Krejčí (2TM) : 39.0% à 3-pts, 5.0 tentatives/match Desmond Bane (ORL) : 39.1% à 3-pts, 5.2 tentatives/match Landry Shamet (NYK) : 39.2% à 3-pts, 5.2 tentatives/match Paul George (PHI) : 39.2% à 3-pts, 6.9 tentatives/match Stephen Curry (GSW) : 39.3% à 3-pts, 11.3 tentatives/match Sam Hauser (BOS) : 39.3% à 3-pts, 6.5 tentatives/match Lauri Markkanen (UTA) : 35.5% à 3-pts, 7.7 tentatives/match VJ Edgecombe (PHI) : 35.4% à 3-pts, 5.6 tentatives/match Reed Sheppard (HOU) : 39.4% à 3-pts, 7.0 tentatives/match Jaylen Wells (MEM) : 35.3% à 3-pts, 5.3 tentatives/match Malik Monk (SAC) : 39.5% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Scoot Henderson (POR) : 35.2% à 3-pts, 5.4 tentatives/match Darius Garland (2TM) : 39.6% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match Matas Buzelis (CHI) : 34.9% à 3-pts, 6.4 tentatives/match Grayson Allen (PHO) : 34.9% à 3-pts, 8.9 tentatives/match Anthony Edwards (MIN) : 39.9% à 3-pts, 8.4 tentatives/match Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ATL) : 39.9% à 3-pts, 8.1 tentatives/match Victor Wembanyama (SAS) : 34.9% à 3-pts, 5.5 tentatives/match Moses Moody (GSW) : 40.1% à 3-pts, 6.3 tentatives/match Jaylen Brown (BOS) : 34.7% à 3-pts, 5.7 tentatives/match Collin Gillespie (PHO) : 40.1% à 3-pts, 7.2 tentatives/match Max Christie (DAL) : 40.4% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match Ace Bailey (UTA) : 34.4% à 3-pts, 5.5 tentatives/match Dillon Brooks (PHO) : 34.4% à 3-pts, 6.6 tentatives/match Luguentz Dort (OKC) : 34.4% à 3-pts, 5.4 tentatives/match Ryan Rollins (MIL) : 40.6% à 3-pts, 6.1 tentatives/match Cade Cunningham (DET) : 34.2% à 3-pts, 5.7 tentatives/match Tim Hardaway Jr. (DEN) : 40.7% à 3-pts, 6.9 tentatives/match Royce O'Neale (PHO) : 40.8% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match Bub Carrington (WAS) : 40.8% à 3-pts, 5.0 tentatives/match Jalen Suggs (ORL) : 33.9% à 3-pts, 6.3 tentatives/match Russell Westbrook (SAC) : 33.8% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Duncan Robinson (DET) : 41.0% à 3-pts, 7.0 tentatives/match Shaedon Sharpe (POR) : 33.7% à 3-pts, 6.1 tentatives/match Miles McBride (NYK) : 41.3% à 3-pts, 6.6 tentatives/match Kevin Durant (HOU) : 41.3% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match Quentin Grimes (PHI) : 33.4% à 3-pts, 5.1 tentatives/match Jordan Poole (NOP) : 33.3% à 3-pts, 7.4 tentatives/match Daeqwon Plowden (SAC) : 33.3% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match Miles Bridges (CHO) : 33.3% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match De'Aaron Fox (SAS) : 33.2% à 3-pts, 5.5 tentatives/match Devin Booker (PHO) : 33.0% à 3-pts, 5.8 tentatives/match A.J. Green (MIL) : 41.9% à 3-pts, 7.1 tentatives/match Noah Clowney (BRK) : 32.9% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Jayson Tatum (BOS) : 32.9% à 3-pts, 8.9 tentatives/match Sam Merrill (CLE) : 42.1% à 3-pts, 7.2 tentatives/match Isaiah Joe (OKC) : 42.3% à 3-pts, 6.0 tentatives/match Kon Knueppel (CHO) : 42.5% à 3-pts, 7.9 tentatives/match Caleb Love (POR) : 31.8% à 3-pts, 6.0 tentatives/match Deni Avdija (POR) : 31.8% à 3-pts, 6.0 tentatives/match Bam Adebayo (MIA) : 31.8% à 3-pts, 5.5 tentatives/match Jalen Green (PHO) : 31.3% à 3-pts, 7.1 tentatives/match Jamal Murray (DEN) : 43.5% à 3-pts, 7.5 tentatives/match Taurean Prince (MIL) : 43.6% à 3-pts, 5.4 tentatives/match De'Andre Hunter (2TM) : 30.5% à 3-pts, 5.5 tentatives/match Derrick White (BOS) : 32.7% à 3-pts, 8.3 tentatives/match White : 32.7% · 94e sur 99 8.3 tentatives/match 2026/27* 44 joueurs · médiane 36.5% Luka Dončić (LAL) : 36.5% à 3-pts, 13.2 tentatives/match Tyrese Maxey (PHI) : 36.4% à 3-pts, 6.9 tentatives/match Kyrie Irving (DAL) : 36.6% à 3-pts, 8.7 tentatives/match Brandin Podziemski (GSW) : 36.2% à 3-pts, 7.0 tentatives/match Saddiq Bey (NOP) : 36.1% à 3-pts, 6.3 tentatives/match Toumani Camara (POR) : 36.8% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match Michael Porter Jr. (BRK) : 36.9% à 3-pts, 8.1 tentatives/match Darius Garland (LAC) : 36.0% à 3-pts, 7.1 tentatives/match Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ATL) : 35.9% à 3-pts, 10.0 tentatives/match Donovan Mitchell (CLE) : 35.5% à 3-pts, 7.3 tentatives/match Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) : 37.5% à 3-pts, 6.6 tentatives/match LaMelo Ball (MIN) : 34.9% à 3-pts, 9.2 tentatives/match Stephon Castle (SAS) : 38.3% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Ja'Kobe Walter (TOR) : 34.4% à 3-pts, 7.2 tentatives/match Jayson Tatum (BOS) : 34.3% à 3-pts, 8.6 tentatives/match Payton Pritchard (BOS) : 34.2% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match Fred VanVleet (HOU) : 38.9% à 3-pts, 7.2 tentatives/match Zach LaVine (SAC) : 39.3% à 3-pts, 6.7 tentatives/match Immanuel Quickley (TOR) : 33.6% à 3-pts, 7.7 tentatives/match Damian Lillard (POR) : 33.6% à 3-pts, 8.9 tentatives/match Naz Reid (CHO) : 33.3% à 3-pts, 7.5 tentatives/match Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU) : 39.6% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Tyler Herro (MIL) : 39.7% à 3-pts, 7.4 tentatives/match James Harden (CLE) : 39.8% à 3-pts, 7.2 tentatives/match Trae Young (WAS) : 32.8% à 3-pts, 6.3 tentatives/match Jared McCain (OKC) : 32.5% à 3-pts, 7.0 tentatives/match Jalen Brunson (NYK) : 40.5% à 3-pts, 7.4 tentatives/match Tristan Da Silva (ORL) : 40.5% à 3-pts, 8.1 tentatives/match Aaron Wiggins (ATL) : 40.5% à 3-pts, 6.8 tentatives/match Anfernee Simons (PHI) : 40.6% à 3-pts, 5.6 tentatives/match Kyshawn George (WAS) : 40.7% à 3-pts, 6.5 tentatives/match Keyonte George (UTA) : 32.2% à 3-pts, 6.6 tentatives/match Darius Acuff Jr. (SAC) : 32.1% à 3-pts, 9.2 tentatives/match Victor Wembanyama (SAS) : 31.5% à 3-pts, 6.5 tentatives/match Julian Champagnie (SAS) : 41.7% à 3-pts, 7.1 tentatives/match Darryn Peterson (UTA) : 31.0% à 3-pts, 5.9 tentatives/match Paul George (BOS) : 42.6% à 3-pts, 8.1 tentatives/match Duncan Robinson (DET) : 43.1% à 3-pts, 9.1 tentatives/match Klay Thompson (MIA) : 43.2% à 3-pts, 9.3 tentatives/match Desmond Bane (ORL) : 43.2% à 3-pts, 9.7 tentatives/match Brandon Miller (CHO) : 29.4% à 3-pts, 10.2 tentatives/match Jamal Murray (DEN) : 45.6% à 3-pts, 7.1 tentatives/match Ace Bailey (UTA) : 26.6% à 3-pts, 5.7 tentatives/match Derrick White (BOS) : 29.1% à 3-pts, 6.1 tentatives/match White : 29.1% · 43e sur 44 6.1 tentatives/match 26% 29% 32% 35% 38% 41% 44% 47% Réussite à 3-points