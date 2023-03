Déchaîné à 3-points, Luke Kennard s’empare du record des Grizzlies

Have a night, Luke Kennard!

The former Duke Blue Devil put up 30 points on 10-11 3-pt FG, becoming just the 2nd player in NBA history to record a 30-pt game with every point coming by the three.

Memphis scored 151 points in the win, its 2nd most in a game in team history. pic.twitter.com/QFW7y7SGCn

