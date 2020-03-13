Pas d’amende ou de suspension pour Rudy Gobert

Il y a trois jours, alors que la NBA venait de prendre ses premières mesures par rapport au coronavirus en limitant les contacts entre joueurs et médias, Rudy Gobert avait plaisanté sur la situation en touchant tous les micros devant lui à la fin de sac conférence de presse. Sans savoir qu’il allait être testé positif deux jours plus tard.
Un geste qui lui vaut des critiques et des insultes a postériori, mais pour lequel il ne sera évidemment pas sanctionné, rapporte Yahoo! Sports.
Le pivot a d’ailleurs présenté ses excuses publiques sur Instagram hier pour son imprudence, affirmant sa volonté d’informer les gens sur les gestes à suivre afin d’endiguer la propagation du virus.
View this post on Instagram
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
Laisser un commentaire