Un contrat de trois ans pour Damion Lee à Golden State

Les Warriors continuent de travailleur leur effectif. Coupé il y a une semaine, Marquese Chriss est revenu avec un « two-way contract », alors que Damion Lee a pris sa place dans l’effectif « normal » de la franchise.
L’arrière a ainsi paraphé un contrat de trois ans avec Golden State. Dans le détail, il va toucher très précisément 842 327 dollars cette saison, puis 1 762 796 dollars la saison prochaine, et enfin 1 910 860 dollars la saison d’après. Mais la prochaine saison n’est garantie qu’à hauteur de 600 000 dollars, et celle d’après pas du tout.
Cela signifie que les Warriors se laissent une marge de manœuvre avec le beau-frère de Stephen Curry, Damion Lee étant ainsi marié à Sydel Curry-Lee, la sœur du double MVP.
The Golden State Warriors have signed swingman Damion Lee to a three-year contract, with partial guarantee in 2020-21, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2020
|Damion Lee
|Pourcentage
|Rebonds
|Saison
|Equipe
|MJ
|Min
|Tirs
|3pts
|LF
|Off
|Def
|Tot
|Pd
|Fte
|Int
|Bp
|Ct
|Pts
|2017-18
|ATL
|15
|27
|40.8
|25.0
|75.9
|0.7
|4.0
|4.7
|1.9
|1.7
|1.3
|0.9
|0.1
|10.7
|2018-19
|GOS
|32
|12
|44.1
|39.7
|86.4
|0.3
|1.8
|2.0
|0.4
|0.9
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|4.9
|2019-20
|GOS
|26
|27
|40.7
|36.0
|87.7
|0.9
|4.4
|5.3
|2.4
|1.8
|0.9
|1.3
|0.0
|12.4
|Total
|73
|20
|41.5
|34.2
|84.8
|0.6
|3.2
|3.7
|1.4
|1.4
|0.8
|0.8
|0.0
|8.8
