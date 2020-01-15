NBA
Un contrat de trois ans pour Damion Lee à Golden State

Après avoir pris la place de Marquese Chriss dans l’effectif des Warriors, l’arrière vient de parapher un contrat de trois ans, partiellement garanti, avec le club.

Les Warriors continuent de travailleur leur effectif. Coupé il y a une semaine, Marquese Chriss est revenu avec un « two-way contract », alors que Damion Lee a pris sa place dans l’effectif « normal » de la franchise.

L’arrière a ainsi paraphé un contrat de trois ans avec Golden State. Dans le détail, il va toucher très précisément 842 327 dollars cette saison, puis 1 762 796 dollars la saison prochaine, et enfin 1 910 860 dollars la saison d’après. Mais la prochaine saison n’est garantie qu’à hauteur de 600 000 dollars, et celle d’après pas du tout.

Cela signifie que les Warriors se laissent une marge de manœuvre avec le beau-frère de Stephen Curry, Damion Lee étant ainsi marié à Sydel Curry-Lee, la sœur du double MVP.

Damion Lee Pourcentage Rebonds
Saison Equipe MJ Min Tirs 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Fte Int Bp Ct Pts
2017-18 ATL 15 27 40.8 25.0 75.9 0.7 4.0 4.7 1.9 1.7 1.3 0.9 0.1 10.7
2018-19 GOS 32 12 44.1 39.7 86.4 0.3 1.8 2.0 0.4 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.0 4.9
2019-20 GOS 26 27 40.7 36.0 87.7 0.9 4.4 5.3 2.4 1.8 0.9 1.3 0.0 12.4
Total   73 20 41.5 34.2 84.8 0.6 3.2 3.7 1.4 1.4 0.8 0.8 0.0 8.8
Par Dimitri Kucharczyk
