Après l’effondrement contre Indiana, les Lakers face à leurs limites

The Lakers’ miscommunication led to the Pacers’ open 3s. When Myles Turner came up for the screen, Anthony Davis pointed for a switch. Russell Westbrook followed Bennedict Mathurin to the corner instead, which gave Turner a great look. LA was all off from that point forward. pic.twitter.com/JN422WCmO5

— Positive Residual (@presidual) November 29, 2022