Du renfort chez les Wolves

Durement touchés par le Covid-19 ces derniers jours, les Wolves enregistrent les retours d’isolement d’Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince et Naz Reid, d’après ESPN.
Une bonne nouvelle pour la franchise, qui reste pour rappel toujours privée de Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Jared Vanderbilt ou encore Josh Okogie.
En complément, The Athletic avance également que « Ant » ne devrait cependant pas jouer la nuit prochaine face aux Knicks, l’arrière ayant besoin de retrouver le rythme avant de revenir aux affaires.
|Tirs
|Rebonds
|Joueurs
|MJ
|Min
|Tirs
|3pts
|LF
|Off
|Def
|Tot
|Pd
|Bp
|Int
|Ct
|Fte
|Pts
|Karl-anthony Towns
|30
|34.5
|51.0
|42.6
|82.8
|2.8
|6.3
|9.1
|3.6
|3.5
|1.0
|1.1
|3.7
|24.5
|Anthony Edwards
|28
|35.9
|43.4
|36.0
|78.8
|1.2
|4.6
|5.8
|3.6
|3.2
|1.6
|0.7
|2.3
|22.1
|D'angelo Russell
|27
|33.1
|38.3
|33.5
|80.4
|0.4
|3.5
|4.0
|6.7
|2.6
|0.9
|0.6
|2.1
|18.7
|Malik Beasley
|32
|26.8
|37.8
|34.8
|72.0
|0.4
|2.8
|3.2
|1.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|1.3
|12.2
|Naz Reid
|30
|16.7
|45.3
|37.2
|72.7
|1.4
|2.3
|3.6
|0.7
|0.9
|0.5
|0.9
|2.4
|9.0
|Patrick Beverley
|22
|26.5
|44.7
|32.1
|70.0
|1.2
|3.2
|4.5
|4.7
|1.1
|0.9
|0.9
|3.0
|8.7
|Jaden Mcdaniels
|29
|26.0
|39.8
|26.9
|75.0
|1.4
|3.2
|4.6
|1.1
|1.0
|1.0
|0.5
|3.7
|7.0
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|29
|24.8
|56.5
|22.2
|73.0
|3.1
|5.4
|8.6
|1.2
|1.1
|1.5
|0.8
|2.8
|6.1
|Jaylen Nowell
|18
|9.8
|43.0
|38.5
|66.7
|0.2
|1.0
|1.2
|1.2
|0.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.6
|5.0
|Taurean Prince
|24
|15.4
|36.6
|30.9
|76.2
|0.5
|1.6
|2.1
|0.8
|0.5
|0.4
|0.2
|1.5
|4.6
|Mckinley Wright
|1
|4.1
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3.0
|Nathan Knight
|14
|5.3
|55.6
|0.0
|70.8
|0.6
|1.0
|1.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0.7
|2.6
|Josh Okogie
|20
|13.9
|32.7
|23.8
|57.7
|0.9
|1.2
|2.2
|0.8
|0.5
|0.7
|0.2
|1.4
|2.6
|Jordan Mclaughlin
|21
|10.9
|28.6
|19.0
|78.6
|0.2
|0.8
|1.0
|2.0
|0.6
|0.6
|0.0
|0.4
|2.0
|Jake Layman
|13
|7.5
|37.9
|21.4
|33.3
|0.3
|1.0
|1.3
|0.1
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|0.5
|2.0
|Leandro Bolmaro
|21
|8.4
|26.7
|10.0
|88.9
|0.7
|0.9
|1.6
|0.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|1.0
|1.2