Du renfort chez les Wolves

NBA – Grandement diminués depuis plusieurs jours, les Wolves s’apprêtent à récupérer plusieurs éléments importants de leur rotation, Anthony Edwards en tête.

Durement touchés par le Covid-19 ces derniers jours, les Wolves enregistrent les retours d’isolement d’Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince et Naz Reid, d’après ESPN.

Une bonne nouvelle pour la franchise, qui reste pour rappel toujours privée de Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Jared Vanderbilt ou encore Josh Okogie.

En complément, The Athletic avance également que « Ant » ne devrait cependant pas jouer la nuit prochaine face aux Knicks, l’arrière ayant besoin de retrouver le rythme avant de revenir aux affaires.

Tirs Rebonds
Joueurs MJ Min Tirs 3pts LF Off Def Tot Pd Bp Int Ct Fte Pts
Karl-anthony Towns 30 34.5 51.0 42.6 82.8 2.8 6.3 9.1 3.6 3.5 1.0 1.1 3.7 24.5
Anthony Edwards 28 35.9 43.4 36.0 78.8 1.2 4.6 5.8 3.6 3.2 1.6 0.7 2.3 22.1
D'angelo Russell 27 33.1 38.3 33.5 80.4 0.4 3.5 4.0 6.7 2.6 0.9 0.6 2.1 18.7
Malik Beasley 32 26.8 37.8 34.8 72.0 0.4 2.8 3.2 1.8 0.8 0.6 0.2 1.3 12.2
Naz Reid 30 16.7 45.3 37.2 72.7 1.4 2.3 3.6 0.7 0.9 0.5 0.9 2.4 9.0
Patrick Beverley 22 26.5 44.7 32.1 70.0 1.2 3.2 4.5 4.7 1.1 0.9 0.9 3.0 8.7
Jaden Mcdaniels 29 26.0 39.8 26.9 75.0 1.4 3.2 4.6 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.5 3.7 7.0
Jarred Vanderbilt 29 24.8 56.5 22.2 73.0 3.1 5.4 8.6 1.2 1.1 1.5 0.8 2.8 6.1
Jaylen Nowell 18 9.8 43.0 38.5 66.7 0.2 1.0 1.2 1.2 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.6 5.0
Taurean Prince 24 15.4 36.6 30.9 76.2 0.5 1.6 2.1 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.2 1.5 4.6
Mckinley Wright 1 4.1 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0
Nathan Knight 14 5.3 55.6 0.0 70.8 0.6 1.0 1.6 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.7 2.6
Josh Okogie 20 13.9 32.7 23.8 57.7 0.9 1.2 2.2 0.8 0.5 0.7 0.2 1.4 2.6
Jordan Mclaughlin 21 10.9 28.6 19.0 78.6 0.2 0.8 1.0 2.0 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.4 2.0
Jake Layman 13 7.5 37.9 21.4 33.3 0.3 1.0 1.3 0.1 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.5 2.0
Leandro Bolmaro 21 8.4 26.7 10.0 88.9 0.7 0.9 1.6 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 1.0 1.2
Par Maxime Gallais
