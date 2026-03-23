À la même heure, le Thunder est à Philadelphie alors que Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs sont à Miami (00h00, beIN Sports 3) alors que les Warriors vont tenter de se relancer chez les Mavericks (02h30, beIN Sports 3).
Programme complet
00h00 | Detroit – LA Lakers
00h00 | Orlando – Indiana
00h00 | Philadelphie – Oklahoma City
00h00 | Miami – San Antonio (beIN Sports 3)
00h30 | Atlanta – Memphis
01h00 | Chicago – Houston
02h00 | Utah – Portland
02h30 | Dallas – Golden State (beIN Sports 3)
03h00 | Portland – Brooklyn
03h30 | LA Clippers – Milwaukee