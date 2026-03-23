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Programme du soir | Une dixième victoire de suite pour les Lakers ?

Publié le 23/03/2026 à 21:39 Twitter Facebook

Luka Doncic n’a finalement pas été suspendu, et les Lakers sont à Detroit (00h00) pour tenter d’enchaîner une 10e victoire de suite.

À la même heure, le Thunder est à Philadelphie alors que Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs sont à Miami (00h00, beIN Sports 3) alors que les Warriors vont tenter de se relancer chez les Mavericks (02h30, beIN Sports 3).

Programme complet

00h00 | Detroit – LA Lakers
00h00 | Orlando – Indiana
00h00 | Philadelphie – Oklahoma City
00h00 | Miami – San Antonio (beIN Sports 3)
00h30 | Atlanta – Memphis
01h00 | Chicago – Houston
02h00 | Utah – Portland
02h30 | Dallas – Golden State (beIN Sports 3)
03h00 | Portland – Brooklyn
03h30 | LA Clippers – Milwaukee

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