Programme du soir | Deux chocs en « prime time » : Cavs – Celtics à 18h00, Lakers – Knicks à 20h30

Deux belles affiches en « prime time » européen avec le duel entre les Cavaliers et les Celtics dès 18h00 (beIN Sports 2) puis celui entre les Lakers et les Knicks dès 20h30 (Prime Video).

À 23h00, il faudra aussi suivre l’affrontement entre le Heat et les Pistons puis celui entre les Bucks et le Magic, à partir de 01h00. À la même heure, Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs reçoivent les Rockets (beIN Sports 1).

Programme complet

18h00 | Cleveland – Boston (beIN Sports 2)
20h30 | LA Lakers – New York (Prime Video)
23h00 | Miami – Detroit
23h00 | Toronto – Dallas
00h00 | New Orleans – Washington
01h00 | Milwaukee – Orlando
01h00 | San Antonio – Houston (beIN Sports 1)
02h00 | Portland – Indiana
02h00 | Sacramento – Chicago
03h00 | Phoenix – Charlotte

