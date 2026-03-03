Matchs
Programme du soir | Un beau choc à l’Est entre les Cavaliers et les Pistons

Plusieurs duels intéressants ce mardi soir, avec notamment la rencontre entre les Cavaliers et les Pistons, à suivre à partir de 01h00 (beIN Sports 2).

À 01h30, les Raptors reçoivent les Knicks alors que Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs sont à Philadelphie (02h00, beIN Sports 1). De leur côté, les Lakers vont tenter d’enchaîner face aux Pelicans (04h30).

Programme complet

01h00 | Charlotte – Dallas
01h00 | Cleveland – Detroit (beIN Sports 2)
01h00 | Orlando – Washington
01h30 | Miami – Brooklyn
01h30 | Toronto – New York
02h00 | Philadelphie – San Antonio (beIN Sports 1)
02h00 | Chicago – Oklahoma City
02h00 | Minnesota – Memphis
04h30 | LA Lakers – New Orleans
05h00 | Sacramento – Phoenix (beIN Sports 1)

