Programme du soir | Dejounte Murray de retour sur les terrains

En amont, les Raptors reçoivent le Thunder (01h30) alors que les Cavaliers défient les Knicks (01h30, beIN Sports 1).
À 02h00, les Bucks vont tenter de se relancer face au Heat alors que les Suns, très affaiblis, font face aux Celtics tandis que les Lakers se frottent au Magic (04h30).
Programme complet
01h00 | Indiana – Philadelphie
01h30 | Atlanta – Washington
01h30 | Brooklyn – Dallas
01h30 | Toronto – Oklahoma City
01h30 | Cleveland – New York (beIN Sports 1)
02h00 | Chicago – Charlotte
02h00 | Milwaukee – Miami
02h00 | New Orleans – Golden State
03h00 | Phoenix – Boston
04h00 | Portland – Minnesota (beIN Sports 1)
04h30 | LA Lakers – Orlando