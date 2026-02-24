Matchs
Programme du soir | Dejounte Murray de retour sur les terrains

Plus d’un an après sa rupture du tendon d’Achille, Dejounte Murray va rejouer avec les Pelicans. Ce sera face aux Warriors, à partir de 02h00.

En amont, les Raptors reçoivent le Thunder (01h30) alors que les Cavaliers défient les Knicks (01h30, beIN Sports 1).

À 02h00, les Bucks vont tenter de se relancer face au Heat alors que les Suns, très affaiblis, font face aux Celtics tandis que les Lakers se frottent au Magic (04h30).

Programme complet

01h00 | Indiana – Philadelphie
01h30 | Atlanta – Washington
01h30 | Brooklyn – Dallas
01h30 | Toronto – Oklahoma City
01h30 | Cleveland – New York (beIN Sports 1)
02h00 | Chicago – Charlotte
02h00 | Milwaukee – Miami
02h00 | New Orleans – Golden State
03h00 | Phoenix – Boston
04h00 | Portland – Minnesota (beIN Sports 1)
04h30 | LA Lakers – Orlando

