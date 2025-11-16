Programme du soir | Pas de Victor Wembanyama pour les Spurs face aux Kings

À 01h00, les Rockets reçoivent le Magic (beIN Sports 1) quand les Warriors rendent visite aux Pelicans.
Les Blazers sont de leur côté chez les Mavericks (01h30) tandis que Zaccharie Risacher et les Hawks se frottent aux Suns (02h00) et que le Jazz reçoit les Bulls, qui retrouvent Coby White !
Programme complet
21h30 | Boston – LA Clippers
22h00 | San Antonio – Sacramento (Prime Video)
00h00 | Washington – Brooklyn
01h00 | Houston – Orlando (beIN Sports 1)
01h00 | New Orleans – Golden State
01h30 | Dallas – Portland
02h00 | Phoenix – Atlanta
02h00 | Utah – Chicago