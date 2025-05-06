Le Top 5 de la nuit | Aaron Gordon fait mal à Chet Holmgren

Mais Aaron Gordon est également présent en deuxième position pour être monté sur Chet Holmgren. Ce dernier avait pourtant contré Michael Porter Jr, quand Alex Caruso s’était chargé de Jamal Murray…
Mais Aaron Gordon est également présent en deuxième position pour être monté sur Chet Holmgren. Ce dernier avait pourtant contré Michael Porter Jr, quand Alex Caruso s’était chargé de Jamal Murray…
Suivez toute l'actualité NBA sur la chaîne WhatsApp de Basket USA
Suivez nous également sur Google Actualités