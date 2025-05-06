Matchs
NBA hier
Matchs
hier
BOS105
NYK108
OKC119
DEN121
Le Top 5 de la nuit | Aaron Gordon fait mal à Chet Holmgren

Publié le 6/05/2025 à 9:45

NBA – L’ailier fort des Nuggets décroche les deux premières places du Top 5 de la nuit, avec notamment son tir à 3-points décisif qui offre le Game 1 à Denver.

Le Top 5 de la nuit avec Aaron GordonMais Aaron Gordon est également présent en deuxième position pour être monté sur Chet Holmgren. Ce dernier avait pourtant contré Michael Porter Jr, quand Alex Caruso s’était chargé de Jamal Murray…

Par Dimitri Kucharczyk
