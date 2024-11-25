Programme du soir | L’heure du retour pour Kristaps Porzingis et Ja Morant

Retour aussi pour Ja Morant, absent depuis huit matchs, qui revient pour la rencontre face aux Blazers, à 02h00.
En amont, les Hawks reçoivent les Mavericks (01h30, beIN Sports 1) alors que Nikola Jokic et les Nuggets se frottent aux Knicks (03h00) et que le Thunder rend de son côté visite à des Kings en grosse difficulté, à 04h00.
Programme complet
01h00 | Charlotte – Orlando
01h00 | Detroit – Toronto
01h00 | Indiana – New Orleans (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h30 | Atlanta – Dallas (beIN Sports 1)
01h30 | Boston – LA Clippers
02h00 | Memphis – Portland
03h00 | Denver – New York
04h00 | Golden State – Brooklyn
04h00 | Sacramento – Oklahoma City