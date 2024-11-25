NBA
Ce soir
NBA
Ce soir
CHA
ORL1:00
DET
TOR1:00
IND
NOR1:00
ATL
DAL1:30
BOS
LAC1:30
MEM
POR2:00
DEN
NYK3:00
GSW
BRO4:00
SAC
OKC4:00
Programme du soir | L’heure du retour pour Kristaps Porzingis et Ja Morant

Publié le 25/11/2024 à 22:48 Twitter Facebook

NBA – Kristaps Porzingis va effectuer ses débuts cette saison à l’occasion du duel entre les Celtics et les Clippers, à 01h30.

Retour aussi pour Ja Morant, absent depuis huit matchs, qui revient pour la rencontre face aux Blazers, à 02h00.

En amont, les Hawks reçoivent les Mavericks (01h30, beIN Sports 1) alors que Nikola Jokic et les Nuggets se frottent aux Knicks (03h00) et que le Thunder rend de son côté visite à des Kings en grosse difficulté, à 04h00.

Programme complet

01h00 | Charlotte – Orlando
01h00 | Detroit – Toronto
01h00 | Indiana – New Orleans (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h30 | Atlanta – Dallas (beIN Sports 1)
01h30 | Boston – LA Clippers
02h00 | Memphis – Portland
03h00 | Denver – New York
04h00 | Golden State – Brooklyn
04h00 | Sacramento – Oklahoma City

