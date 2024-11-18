Programme du soir | Les Bucks défient des Rockets en grande forme

Malade, Joel Embiid est lui incertain pour les Sixers à Miami alors que le Magic va tenter d’enchaîner à Phoenix, à partir de 03h00, alors que la soirée se termine à Los Angeles, où les Clippers affrontent les Warriors…
Programme complet
01h00 | Detroit – Chicago
01h30 | Miami – Philadelphie
01h30 | New York – Washington
01h30 | Toronto – Indiana
02h00 | Milwaukee – Houston (beIN Sports Max 4)
03h00 | Phoenix – Orlando
04h00 | Sacramento – Atlanta
04h30 | LA Clippers – Golden State (beIN Sports 1)