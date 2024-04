Domantas Sabonis' 74th double-double of the season ties Moses Malone for the most double-doubles in a season since 1980-81.

He joins Malone as the only players to reach 74 or more double-doubles in a season since 1978-79:

Moses Malone – 77 (1978-79)

Moses Malone – 74… pic.twitter.com/gfE5rco194

— NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 8, 2024