Luka Doncic regrette finalement d’avoir demandé l’expulsion d’un fan des Suns

"LUKA YOU TIRED, GET ON THE TREADMILL!"

Luka Doncic reaction to fan incoming.

Luka Doncic has since pointed out the fan, who is being talked to by arena staff.

Kyrie Irving walked over and was looking at the fan, who just left.#Suns 100 #Mavs 78 after 3. pic.twitter.com/6npgrJhj6J

— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 25, 2024