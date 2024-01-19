NBA
Programme du soir | Duel en haute altitude entre les Celtics et les Nuggets

NBA – Si beIN Sports 1 diffusera le match entre les Hornets et les Spurs, Victor Wembanyama ne sera pas en tenue puisqu’il disputera le deuxième match du back-to-back face aux Wizards.

Programme du soirÀ 01h00, le Magic reçoit de son côté les Sixers tandis que le choc de la nuit aura lieu à Boston, où les Celtics accueillent les Nuggets, champions en titre, à partir de 01h30.

Duel intéressant aussi à l’Ouest entre les Pelicans et les Suns (02h00, beIN Sports Max 4).

Programme complet

01h00 | Charlotte – San Antonio (beIN Sports 1)
01h00 | Orlando – Philadelphie
01h30 | Boston – Denver
02h00 | Miami – Atlanta
02h00 | New Orleans – Phoenix (beIN Sports Max 4)
04h00 | Portland – Indiana
04h30 | LA Lakers – Brooklyn

