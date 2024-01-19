Programme du soir | Duel en haute altitude entre les Celtics et les Nuggets

À 01h00, le Magic reçoit de son côté les Sixers tandis que le choc de la nuit aura lieu à Boston, où les Celtics accueillent les Nuggets, champions en titre, à partir de 01h30.
Duel intéressant aussi à l’Ouest entre les Pelicans et les Suns (02h00, beIN Sports Max 4).
Programme complet
01h00 | Charlotte – San Antonio (beIN Sports 1)
01h00 | Orlando – Philadelphie
01h30 | Boston – Denver
02h00 | Miami – Atlanta
02h00 | New Orleans – Phoenix (beIN Sports Max 4)
04h00 | Portland – Indiana
04h30 | LA Lakers – Brooklyn