Programme du soir | Les grands débuts du « Big Three » des Suns !

Publié le 13/12/2023 à 21:47 Twitter Facebook

NBA – En back-to-back, les Suns vont enfin pouvoir aligner leur « Big Three », pour la première fois de la saison. Ce sera face aux Nets !

programme du soirAvant la première du trio Booker – Beal – Durant, Miami accueille Charlotte à 01h30 alors que Houston reçoit Memphis à 02h00 et que Milwaukee va tenter de se venger d’Indiana à la même heure (beIN Sports Max 4).

Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs font face aux Lakers (02h00, beIN Sports 1) mais LeBron James et Anthony Davis, en back-to-back, sont incertains pour la rencontre…

Programme complet

01h00 | Detroit – Philadelphie
01h00 | Washington – New Orleans
01h30 | Miami – Charlotte
01h30 | Toronto – Atlanta
02h00 | Houston – Memphis
02h00 | Milwaukee – Indiana (beIN Sports Max 4)
02h00 | San Antonio – LA Lakers (beIN Sports 1)
03h00 | Phoenix – Brooklyn
03h00 | Utah – New York

