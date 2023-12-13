Avant la première du trio Booker – Beal – Durant, Miami accueille Charlotte à 01h30 alors que Houston reçoit Memphis à 02h00 et que Milwaukee va tenter de se venger d’Indiana à la même heure (beIN Sports Max 4).
Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs font face aux Lakers (02h00, beIN Sports 1) mais LeBron James et Anthony Davis, en back-to-back, sont incertains pour la rencontre…
Programme complet
01h00 | Detroit – Philadelphie
01h00 | Washington – New Orleans
01h30 | Miami – Charlotte
01h30 | Toronto – Atlanta
02h00 | Houston – Memphis
02h00 | Milwaukee – Indiana (beIN Sports Max 4)
02h00 | San Antonio – LA Lakers (beIN Sports 1)
03h00 | Phoenix – Brooklyn
03h00 | Utah – New York