Programme du soir | Les Lakers à Oklahoma City, les Clippers à San Francisco

NBA – Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs mettront-ils fin à leur série de défaites lors de la réception des Hawks (02h00, beIN Sports 1) ?

programme du soirAvant ça, Miami reçoit Indiana (01h30) alors que Milwaukee a l’occasion d’enfoncer Chicago (02h00). Rudy Gobert retrouve de son côté le Jazz avec les Wolves (02h00), sans doute sans Anthony Edwards.

Pour les Lakers, où beaucoup de joueurs sont incertains, le match à Oklahoma City (02h00, beIN Sports Max 4) s’annonce délicat, tandis que le duel entre les Warriors et les Clippers (04h00) clôture la soirée en NBA.

Programme complet

01h00 | Cleveland – Portland
01h30 | Brooklyn – Charlotte
01h30 | Miami – Indiana
01h30 | New York – Detroit
02h00 | Chicago – Milwaukee
02h00 | Minnesota – Utah
02h00 | Oklahoma City – LA Lakers (beIN Sports Max 4)
02h00 | San Antonio – Atlanta (beIN Sports 1)
04h00 | Golden State – LA Clippers

