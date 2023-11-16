NBA
DAL
MIN2:30
Programme du soir | Des Warriors très diminués face au Thunder

Publié le 16/11/2023 à 21:39

NBA – Seulement deux rencontres au programme de cette nuit, avec d’abord le Heat face aux Nets, à partir de 01h30.

programme du soirLes Warriors recevront ensuite le Thunder (04h00, beIN Sports 1), sans Stephen Curry ni Draymond Green…

Programme complet

01h30 | Miami – Brooklyn
04h00 | Golden State – Oklahoma City (beIN Sports 1)

Par Dimitri Kucharczyk
