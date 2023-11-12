Pas mal de matchs intéressants à suivre aussi dans la nuit, avec Philadelphie – Indiana à 00h00, Houston – Denver à 02h00 ou encore New Orleans – Dallas à la même heure (beIN Sports Max 5).
Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs reçoivent le Heat, toujours à 01h00, quand le Thunder est à Phoenix à 02h00 et que les Wolves de Rudy Gobert rendent visite aux Warriors de Stephen Curry à 02h30.
Enfin, LeBron James et les Lakers bouclent cette nouvelle grosse soirée face aux Blazers, à partir de 04h00.
Programme complet
18h00 | New York – Charlotte
21h00 | Brooklyn – Washington
21h30 | LA Clippers – Memphis (beIN Sports 2)
00h00 | Philadelphie – Indiana
01h00 | Chicago – Detroit
01h00 | Houston – Denver
01h00 | New Orleans – Dallas (beIN Sports Max 5)
01h00 | San Antonio – Miami
02h00 | Phoenix – Oklahoma City
02h30 | Golden State – Minnesota
04h00 | LA Lakers – Portland