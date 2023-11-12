NBA
Programme du soir | Knicks – Hornets dès 18h00, puis Nets – Wizards et Clippers – Grizzlies en « prime time »

NBA – Trois matchs en prime time européen avec Knicks – Hornets à 18h00. Les Nets reçoivent les Wizards de Bilal Coulibaly à 21h00 avant le Clippers – Grizzlies de 21h30 (beIN Sports 2).

programme du soirPas mal de matchs intéressants à suivre aussi dans la nuit, avec Philadelphie – Indiana à 00h00, Houston – Denver à 02h00 ou encore New Orleans – Dallas à la même heure (beIN Sports Max 5).

Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs reçoivent le Heat, toujours à 01h00, quand le Thunder est à Phoenix à 02h00 et que les Wolves de Rudy Gobert rendent visite aux Warriors de Stephen Curry à 02h30.

Enfin, LeBron James et les Lakers bouclent cette nouvelle grosse soirée face aux Blazers, à partir de 04h00.

Programme complet

18h00 | New York – Charlotte
21h00 | Brooklyn – Washington
21h30 | LA Clippers – Memphis (beIN Sports 2)
00h00 | Philadelphie – Indiana
01h00 | Chicago – Detroit
01h00 | Houston – Denver
01h00 | New Orleans – Dallas (beIN Sports Max 5)
01h00 | San Antonio – Miami
02h00 | Phoenix – Oklahoma City
02h30 | Golden State – Minnesota
04h00 | LA Lakers – Portland

