Alex Antetokounmpo reste également dans le giron des Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks signed Alex Antetokounmpo, league sources confirmed to @hoopshype. He joins brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster heading into training camp. He played for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd last season.

Photo: Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/oK1dAkOUGs

— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 1, 2023