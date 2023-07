Mason Plumlee reste chez les Clippers

Free agent C Mason Plumlee has agreed on a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the LA Clippers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Prioritysports tells ESPN. Plumlee landed with Clippers at deadline and decides to stay with LA despite bigger financial offers elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/YrYpYUAGLm

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023