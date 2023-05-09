NBA
Ce soir
Ce soir
Programme du soir | Qui reprendra l'avantage à Boston et Denver ?

Programme du soir – Les deux séries (Celtics – Sixers et Nuggets – Suns) étant à égalité, les deux Game 5 de la nuit seront forcément décisifs.

À 01h30, Boston accueille Philadelphie (beIN Sports 1) alors que Denver reçoit Phoenix à 04h00 (beIN Sports 2).

Programme complet

01h30 | Boston – Philadelphie (beIN Sports 1)
04h00 | Denver – Phoenix (beIN Sports 2)

