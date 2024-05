Jaylen Brown et les Celtics étouffent James Harden

James Harden has made just five of 28 field goal tries (17.9%) since scoring 45 points in Philadelphia's Game 1 victory.

That's the worst field goal percentage over any two-game span in his career, regular season or playoffs, in which he's attempted at least 20 field goals. pic.twitter.com/imro199U6F

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 6, 2023