Programme du soir | Beaucoup d’enjeu et un gros duel entre les Sixers et les Celtics

Publié le 4 avril 2023 à 22:53

NBA – À l’approche de la fin, les grosses soirées se multiplient. Au milieu des 13 matchs de la nuit, il y a notamment le gros choc entre les Sixers les Celtics (02h00, beIN Sports 1).

À 01h30, Rudy Gobert et les Wolves vont tenter de se relancer chez les Nets (01h30, beIN Sports Max 4) alors que les Bulls accueillent les Hawks (02h00) et que les Pelicans reçoivent les Kings à la même heure.

À 03h00, les Lakers sont à Utah tandis que les Warriors font face au Thunder (04h00, beIN Sports Max 4).

Programme complet

01h00 | Charlotte – Toronto
01h00 | Detroit – Miami
01h00 | Orlando – Cleveland
01h00 | Washington – Milwaukee
01h30 | Brooklyn – Minnesota (bein Sports Max 4)
02h00 | Philadelphie – Boston (beIN Sports 1)
02h00 | Chicago – Atlanta
02h00 | Houston – Denver
02h00 | Memphis – Portland
02h00 | New Orleans – Sacramento
03h00 | Utah – LA Lakers
04h00 | Golden State – Oklahoma City (beIN Sports Max 4)
04h00 | Phoenix – San Antonio

