Programme du soir | Les Sixers à Golden State et les Suns à Sacramento

L’autre grosse affiche de la soirée, c’est ce duel entre les Kings et les Suns (03h00, beIN Sports Max 4) alors que les Lakers et le Thunder se retrouvent (03h30) pour un match encore décisif dans la course au play-in.
Programme complet
00h00 | Boston – Indiana
00h00 | Washington – San Antonio
00h30 | Toronto – Detroit
01h00 | Memphis – Houston
01h30 | Dallas – Charlotte
02h00 | Utah – Milwaukee
03h00 | Golden State – Philadelphie (beIN Sports 1)
03h00 | Portland – Chicago
03h00 | Sacramento – Phoenix (beIN Sports Max 4)
03h30 | LA Lakers – Oklahoma City