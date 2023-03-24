Programme du soir | Les Sixers à Golden State et les Suns à Sacramento

L’autre grosse affiche de la soirée, c’est ce duel entre les Kings et les Suns (03h00, beIN Sports Max 4) alors que les Lakers et le Thunder se retrouvent (03h30) pour un match encore décisif dans la course au play-in.

Programme complet

00h00 | Boston – Indiana

00h00 | Washington – San Antonio

00h30 | Toronto – Detroit

01h00 | Memphis – Houston

01h30 | Dallas – Charlotte

02h00 | Utah – Milwaukee

03h00 | Golden State – Philadelphie (beIN Sports 1)

03h00 | Portland – Chicago

03h00 | Sacramento – Phoenix (beIN Sports Max 4)

03h30 | LA Lakers – Oklahoma City