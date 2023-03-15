Programme du soir | Les Sixers veulent poursuivre leur série à Cleveland

À 00h30, Miami reçoit Memphis (beIN Sports Max 4) alors que Sacramento est à Chicago (01h00). On aura également un oeil sur les Lakers à Houston (01h00) ou sur les Mavericks à San Antonio (01h30).
Mais aussi bien évidemment sur la rencontre entre les Timberwolves de Rudy Gobert et les Celtics (01h00).
Programme complet
00h30 | Cleveland – Philadelphie
00h30 | Miami – Memphis (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h00 | Chicago – Sacramento
01h00 | Houston – LA Lakers
01h00 | Minnesota – Boston
01h30 | San Antonio – Dallas
03h00 | LA Clippers – Golden State (beIN Sports 1)