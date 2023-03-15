Matchs
NBA hier
Matchs
hier
CLE109
PHI118
MIA138
MEM119
CHI114
SAC117
HOU114
LAL110
MIN102
BOS104
SAS128
DAL137
LAC134
GSW126
Pariez en ligne avec Unibet
  • DET7DEN1.09Pariez
  • BRO1.66SAC2.01Pariez
  • 100€ offertsLa suite →

Programme du soir | Les Sixers veulent poursuivre leur série à Cleveland

Publié le 15 mars 2023 à 21:50 Twitter Facebook

NBA – Joli programme avec notamment ce duel entre les Cavaliers et les Sixers (00h30) pour démarrer la nuit, ou celui entre les Clippers et les Warriors (03h00, beIN Sports 1) pour le finir.

À 00h30, Miami reçoit Memphis (beIN Sports Max 4) alors que Sacramento est à Chicago (01h00). On aura également un oeil sur les Lakers à Houston (01h00) ou sur les Mavericks à San Antonio (01h30).

Mais aussi bien évidemment sur la rencontre entre les Timberwolves de Rudy Gobert et les Celtics (01h00).

Programme complet

00h30 | Cleveland – Philadelphie
00h30 | Miami – Memphis (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h00 | Chicago – Sacramento
01h00 | Houston – LA Lakers
01h00 | Minnesota – Boston
01h30 | San Antonio – Dallas
03h00 | LA Clippers – Golden State (beIN Sports 1)

Par la rédaction
Tags →
Le fil info en direct
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |  
Afficher les commentaires

Cleveland Cavaliers en 1 clic

Philadelphia 76ers en 1 clic

Toute l’info NBA en continu

Afficher les actus NBA suivantes

Les + partagés en NBA

Afficher la suite des + partagés