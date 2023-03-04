NBA
Ce soir
NBA
Ce soir
WAS53
TOR53
CLE
DET1:30
MIA
ATL2:00
SAS
HOU2:00
MIL
PHI2:30
SAC
MIN4:00
Pariez en ligne avec Unibet
  • CLE1.05DET10Pariez
  • MIA1.82ATL2Pariez
  • 100€ offertsLa suite →

Programme du soir | Les Sixers vont-ils mettre fin à la série de victoires des Bucks ?

Publié le 4 mars 2023 à 21:50 Twitter Facebook

NBA – Le programme de la nuit est beaucoup moins alléchant que celui de la nuit dernière, même si le match entre les Bucks et les Sixers (02h00) sera à suivre. Car Giannis Antetokounmpo sont sur une série de 16 victoires consécutives avant de défier la troupe de Joel Embiid…

Duels importants pour les playoffs/play-in à l’Est entre Washington et Toronto (23h00, beIN Sports 1) puis entre Miami et Atlanta (02h00), alors que JImmy Butler est incertain.

Quant à Rudy Gobert et aux Wolves, ils sont à Sacramento pour boucler la nuit (04h00, beIN Sports Max 4).

Programme complet

23h00 | Washington – Toronto (beIN Sports 1)
01h30 | Cleveland – Detroit
02h00 | Miami – Atlanta
02h00 | San Antonio – Houston
02h30 | Milwaukee – Philadelphie
04h00 | Sacramento – Minnesota (beIN Sports Max 4)

Par la rédaction
Tags →
Le fil info en direct
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |  
Afficher les commentaires

Milwaukee Bucks en 1 clic

Philadelphia 76ers en 1 clic

Toute l’info NBA en continu

Afficher les actus NBA suivantes

Les + partagés en NBA

Afficher la suite des + partagés