Duels importants pour les playoffs/play-in à l’Est entre Washington et Toronto (23h00, beIN Sports 1) puis entre Miami et Atlanta (02h00), alors que JImmy Butler est incertain.
Quant à Rudy Gobert et aux Wolves, ils sont à Sacramento pour boucler la nuit (04h00, beIN Sports Max 4).
Programme complet
23h00 | Washington – Toronto (beIN Sports 1)
01h30 | Cleveland – Detroit
02h00 | Miami – Atlanta
02h00 | San Antonio – Houston
02h30 | Milwaukee – Philadelphie
04h00 | Sacramento – Minnesota (beIN Sports Max 4)