Peu de chocs toutefois, avec tout de même ce Miami – Denver (01h30, beIN Sports 1) ou le derby de New York à la même heure. Deuxième sortie pour le duo Kyrie Irving – Luka Doncic face aux Wolves (02h30, beIN Sports Max 4).
Toujours pas de LeBron James pour les Lakers, qui sont à Portland (04h00).
Programme complet
01h00 | Charlotte – Atlanta
01h00 | Cleveland – San Antonio
01h00 | Indiana – Utah
01h00 | Philadelphie – Houston
01h30 | Miami – Denver (beIN Sports 1)
01h30 | New York – Brooklyn
02h00 | Chicago – Orlando
02h00 | Oklahoma City – New Orleans
02h30 | Dallas – Minnesota (beIN Sports Max 4)
04h00 | Golden State – Washington
04h00 | Portland – LA Lakers