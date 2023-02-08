NBA
Programme du soir | Les débuts de Kyrie Irving avec Dallas

NBA – Gros programme cette nuit, avec notamment les débuts attendus de Kyrie Irving avec Dallas. Ce sera à 04h00, sur le parquet des Clippers (beIN Sports 1).

Avant ça, il y aura déjà des duels sympathiques, entre les Celtics et les Sixers (01h30, beIN Sports Max 4) ou entre le Heat et les Pacers (01h30, beIN Sports Max 6).

Rudy Gobert les Wolves sont à Utah (03h00) quand les Warriors sont à Portland (04h00, beIN Sports Max 5).

Programme complet

01h00 | Cleveland – Detroit
01h00 | Washington – Charlotte
01h30 | Boston – Philadelphie (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h30 | Miami – Indiana (beIN Sports Max 6)
01h30 | Toronto – San Antonio
02h00 | Houston – Sacramento
03h00 | Utah – Minnesota
04h00 | LA Clippers – Dallas (beIN Sports 1)
04h00 | Portland – Golden State (beIN Sports Max 5)

