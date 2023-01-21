NBA
Programme du soir | Les Sixers à l'épreuve des Kings

NBA – Sympathique duel entre le 3e de l’Est, Philadelphie, contre le 3e de l’Ouest, Sacramento. À suivre à partir de 04h00.

Avant ça, Toronto accueille Boston à 23h00 (beIN Sports 2) alors que Cleveland, toujours sans Donovan Mitchell, reçoit les Bucks (01h30), toujours sans Giannis Antetokounmpo et Khris Middleton.

Même affaiblis, les Suns vont tenter d’enchaîner face aux Pacers (03h00, beIN Sports Max 4), qui le sont encore davantage depuis que Tyrese Haliburton est à l’infirmerie.

Programme complet

23h00 | Toronto – Boston (beIN Sports 2)
01h00 | Washington – Orlando
01h30 | Atlanta – Charlotte
01h30 | Cleveland – Milwaukee
02h00 | Minnesota – Houston
03h00 | Phoenix – Indiana (beIN Sports Max 4)
04h00 | Sacramento – Philadelphie

