Programme du soir | Kevin Durant et les Nets se frottent aux Cavaliers

À 01h30, le Heat (sans Bam Adebayo) reçoit les Wolves de Rudy Gobert, en direct sur beIN Sports Max 4.
Quant à Zion Williamson, même s’il est sorti de quarantaine suite à son infection par le Covid-19, ce n’est pas certain qu’il soit là pour le duel face aux Pacers, à suivre à partir de 02h00.
Programme complet
01h00 | Cleveland – Brooklyn (beIN Sports 1)
01h00 | Detroit – LA Clippers
01h30 | Miami – Minnesota (beIN Sports Max 4)
02h00 | Chicago – Houston
02h00 | New Orleans – Indiana
02h00 | San Antonio – Utah
04h00 | Portland – Charlotte