NBA
Ce soir
NBA
Ce soir
BOS9
MIA7
OKC
NOR3:30
Pariez en ligne avec Unibet
  • OKL1.31NEW3.3Pariez
  • ORL1.75CLE2.01Pariez
  • 100€ offertsLa suite →

Programme du soir | Kevin Durant et les Nets se frottent aux Cavaliers

Publié le 26/12/2022 à 22:50 Twitter Facebook

NBA – Après le gros menu de Noël, le programme est beaucoup plus léger ce lundi, avec tout de même le choc entre les Cavaliers et les Nets à 01h00, sur beIN Sports 1.

À 01h30, le Heat (sans Bam Adebayo) reçoit les Wolves de Rudy Gobert, en direct sur beIN Sports Max 4.

Quant à Zion Williamson, même s’il est sorti de quarantaine suite à son infection par le Covid-19, ce n’est pas certain qu’il soit là pour le duel face aux Pacers, à suivre à partir de 02h00.

Programme complet

01h00 | Cleveland – Brooklyn (beIN Sports 1)
01h00 | Detroit – LA Clippers
01h30 | Miami – Minnesota (beIN Sports Max 4)
02h00 | Chicago – Houston
02h00 | New Orleans – Indiana
02h00 | San Antonio – Utah
04h00 | Portland – Charlotte

Suivez toute l'actualité NBA sur la chaîne WhatsApp de Basket USA

Suivez nous également sur Google Actualités

Par la rédaction
Tags →
Le fil info en direct
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |  
Afficher les commentaires

Cleveland Cavaliers en 1 clic

Brooklyn Nets en 1 clic

Toute l’info NBA en continu

Afficher les actus NBA suivantes

Les + partagés en NBA

Afficher la suite des + partagés