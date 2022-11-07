NBA
Ce soir
NBA
Ce soir
CHA
WAS1:00
ORL
HOU1:15
DET
OKC1:30
IND
NOR1:45
PHI
PHO2:00
ATL
MIL2:15
MIA
POR2:30
CHI
TOR2:45
MEM
BOS3:00
MIN
NYK3:15
SAS
DEN3:30
DAL
BRO3:45
GSW
SAC4:00
UTH
LAL4:15
LAC
CLE4:30
Pariez en ligne avec Unibet
  • CHA1.72WAS2.13Pariez
  • ORL1.51HOU2.58Pariez
  • 100€ offertsLa suite →

Programme du soir | Tout le monde sur le pont !

Publié le 7 novembre 2022 à 22:10 Twitter Facebook

NBA – Comme ce sont les élections « midterms » demain aux Etats-Unis, la Grande Ligue fera relâche et a donc programmé les 30 équipes ce soir. De quoi fournir un énorme programme.

Joel Embiid devrait être de retour pour les Sixers face aux Suns (02h00, beIN Sports 1) alors que LeBron James sera lui absent pour les Lakers, face au Jazz (04h15).

On suivra avec attention les matchs Hawks – Bucks (02h15) et Heat – Blazers (02h30), surtout que Damian Lillard va rejouer. Duels intéressants aussi ensuite, avec Grizzlies – Celtics (03h00, beIN Sports Max 4), Mavericks – Nets (03h45) ou Clippers – Cavaliers (04h30) pour clôturer cette folle nuit.

Programme complet

01h00 | Charlotte – Washington
01h15 | Orlando – Houston
01h30 | Detroit – Oklahoma City
01h45 | Indiana – New Orleans
02h00 | Philadelphie – Phoenix (beIN Sports 1)
02h15 | Atlanta – Milwaukee
02h30 | Miami – Portland
02h45 | Chicago – Toronto
03h00 | Memphis – Boston (beIN Sports Max 4)
03h15 | Minnesota – New York
03h30 | San Antonio – Denver
03h45 | Dallas – Brooklyn
04h00 | Golden State – Sacramento
04h15 | Utah – LA Lakers
04h30 | LA Clippers – Cleveland

Par la rédaction
Tags →
Le fil info en direct
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |  
Afficher les commentaires

Toute l’info NBA en continu

Afficher les actus NBA suivantes

Les + partagés en NBA

Afficher la suite des + partagés