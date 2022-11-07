Joel Embiid devrait être de retour pour les Sixers face aux Suns (02h00, beIN Sports 1) alors que LeBron James sera lui absent pour les Lakers, face au Jazz (04h15).
On suivra avec attention les matchs Hawks – Bucks (02h15) et Heat – Blazers (02h30), surtout que Damian Lillard va rejouer. Duels intéressants aussi ensuite, avec Grizzlies – Celtics (03h00, beIN Sports Max 4), Mavericks – Nets (03h45) ou Clippers – Cavaliers (04h30) pour clôturer cette folle nuit.
Programme complet
01h00 | Charlotte – Washington
01h15 | Orlando – Houston
01h30 | Detroit – Oklahoma City
01h45 | Indiana – New Orleans
02h00 | Philadelphie – Phoenix (beIN Sports 1)
02h15 | Atlanta – Milwaukee
02h30 | Miami – Portland
02h45 | Chicago – Toronto
03h00 | Memphis – Boston (beIN Sports Max 4)
03h15 | Minnesota – New York
03h30 | San Antonio – Denver
03h45 | Dallas – Brooklyn
04h00 | Golden State – Sacramento
04h15 | Utah – LA Lakers
04h30 | LA Clippers – Cleveland