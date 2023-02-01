NBA
Ce soir
NBA
Ce soir
DET
WAS1:00
PHI
ORL1:00
MEM
POR1:00
BOS
BRO1:30
HOU
OKC2:00
MIN
GSW2:00
SAS
SAC2:00
UTH
TOR3:00
PHO
ATL4:00
Pariez en ligne avec Unibet
  • MEM1.45POR2.78Pariez
  • PHI1.22ORL4.4Pariez
  • 100€ offertsLa suite →

Programme du soir | Kyrie Irving et les Nets au TD Garden

Publié le 1 février 2023 à 21:40 Twitter Facebook

NBA – Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons et TJ Warren absents, Kyrie Irving sera forcément au coeur de l’attention lors de la rencontre entre les Celtics et les Nets, au TD Garden (01h30, beIN Sports 1).

À 01h00, on devrait avoir un joli duel entre les Grizzlies de Ja Morant et les Blazers de Damian Lillard (beIN Sports 1) tandis que les Warriors rendent visite aux Wolves de Rudy Gobert à 02h00.

La soirée se termine à Phoenix, à 04h00, où les Suns vont tenter d’enchaîner une troisième victoire contre Atlanta.

Programme complet

01h00 | Philadelphie – Orlando
01h00 | Memphis – Portland (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h30 | Boston – Brooklyn (beIN Sports 1)
02h00 | Houston – Oklahoma City
02h00 | Minnesota – Golden State
02h00 | San Antonio – Sacramento
03h00 | Utah – Toronto
04h00 | Phoenix – Atlanta

Par la rédaction
Tags →
Le fil info en direct
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |  
Afficher les commentaires

Brooklyn Nets en 1 clic

Toute l’info NBA en continu

Afficher les actus NBA suivantes

Les + partagés en NBA

Afficher la suite des + partagés