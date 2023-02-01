Programme du soir | Kyrie Irving et les Nets au TD Garden

À 01h00, on devrait avoir un joli duel entre les Grizzlies de Ja Morant et les Blazers de Damian Lillard (beIN Sports 1) tandis que les Warriors rendent visite aux Wolves de Rudy Gobert à 02h00.
La soirée se termine à Phoenix, à 04h00, où les Suns vont tenter d’enchaîner une troisième victoire contre Atlanta.
Programme complet
01h00 | Philadelphie – Orlando
01h00 | Memphis – Portland (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h30 | Boston – Brooklyn (beIN Sports 1)
02h00 | Houston – Oklahoma City
02h00 | Minnesota – Golden State
02h00 | San Antonio – Sacramento
03h00 | Utah – Toronto
04h00 | Phoenix – Atlanta