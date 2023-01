Kristaps Porzingis absent, Daniel Gafford veut assumer encore davantage ses responsabilités

Wizards center Daniel Gafford scored a season-high 21 points, tied a career-high with 12 rebounds and added five blocks on the night.

Gafford becomes just the fifth Wizard since 2010 to record 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ blocks in a single game.#DCAboveAll

— Wizards PR Stats (@WizPRStats) January 29, 2023