Programme du soir | Les Celtics sont à Brooklyn tandis que Luka Doncic affronte LeBron James

En amont, Joel Embiid et les Sixers reçoivent le Thunder (01h00, beIN Sports Max 4) alors que les Bucks envoient l’équipe B à Miami (01h30) puisque Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen et Joe Ingles sont au repos…
À 04h00, LeBron James et les Lakers accueillent Luka Doncic et les Mavericks (beIN Sports 1) alors que, dans le même temps, Portland accueille Cleveland (beIN Sports Max 4) avec sans doute le grand retour de Ricky Rubio !
Programme complet
01h00 | Philadelphie – Oklahoma City (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h30 | Brooklyn – Boston
01h30 | Miami – Milwaukee
01h30 | Toronto – Charlotte
04h00 | LA Lakers – Dallas (beIN Sports 1)
04h00 | Portland – Cleveland (beIN Sports Max 4)