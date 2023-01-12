NBA
Programme du soir | Les Celtics sont à Brooklyn tandis que Luka Doncic affronte LeBron James

NBA – Six matchs mais des choses intéressantes ce jeudi, avec notamment le duel entre Brooklyn et Boston (01h30), les deux premiers de l’Est. Même si l’absence de Kevin Durant change tout.

En amont, Joel Embiid et les Sixers reçoivent le Thunder (01h00, beIN Sports Max 4) alors que les Bucks envoient l’équipe B à Miami (01h30) puisque Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen et Joe Ingles sont au repos…

À 04h00, LeBron James et les Lakers accueillent Luka Doncic et les Mavericks (beIN Sports 1) alors que, dans le même temps, Portland accueille Cleveland (beIN Sports Max 4) avec sans doute le grand retour de Ricky Rubio !

Programme complet

01h00 | Philadelphie – Oklahoma City (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h30 | Brooklyn – Boston
01h30 | Miami – Milwaukee
01h30 | Toronto – Charlotte
04h00 | LA Lakers – Dallas (beIN Sports 1)
04h00 | Portland – Cleveland (beIN Sports Max 4)

