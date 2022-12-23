NBA
Ce soir
NBA
Ce soir
BOS114
MIA94
LAC109
DAL97
MIL
IND1:00
OKC
NOR3:30
Pariez en ligne avec Unibet
  • OKL1.25NEW3.75Pariez
  • CLE1.44ORL2.65Pariez
  • 100€ offertsLa suite →

Programme du soir | Du très, très lourd avant le réveillon de Noël

Publié le 23/12/2022 à 22:00 Twitter Facebook

NBA – Avant la traditionnelle pause du réveillon de Noël, quasiment toutes les équipes sont sur le pont ce 23 décembre, avec de gros chocs au programme de la soirée.

On pense notamment à ce duel entre les Sixers et les Clippers (01h00, beIN Sports Max 4) ou encore le choc entre les Nets et les Bucks (01h30, beIN Sports 1).

À un degré moindre, on aura aussi un oeil sur Boston – Minnesota (01h30) et sur New York – Chicago (01h30), tout comme sur Denver – Portland (03h00). Avant le dernier gros choc de la nuit entre Phoenix et Memphis (04h00).

Programme complet

01h00 | Orlando – San Antonio
01h00 | Philadelphie – LA Clippers (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h30 | Atlanta – Detroit
01h30 | Boston – Minnesota
01h30 | Brooklyn – Milwaukee (beIN Sports 1)
01h30 | Cleveland – Toronto
01h30 | New York – Chicago
02h00 | Miami – Indiana
02h00 | Houston – Dallas
02h00 | Oklahoma City – New Orleans
03h00 | Denver – Portland
04h00 | Phoenix – Memphis
04h00 | Sacramento – Washington
04h30 | LA Lakers – Charlotte (beIN Sports Max 4)

Suivez toute l'actualité NBA sur la chaîne WhatsApp de Basket USA

Suivez nous également sur Google Actualités

Par la rédaction
Tags →
Le fil info en direct
Commentaires
Forum (et HS)  |   +  |   Règles et contenus illicites  |  
Afficher les commentaires

Toute l’info NBA en continu

Afficher les actus NBA suivantes

Les + partagés en NBA

Afficher la suite des + partagés