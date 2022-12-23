On pense notamment à ce duel entre les Sixers et les Clippers (01h00, beIN Sports Max 4) ou encore le choc entre les Nets et les Bucks (01h30, beIN Sports 1).
À un degré moindre, on aura aussi un oeil sur Boston – Minnesota (01h30) et sur New York – Chicago (01h30), tout comme sur Denver – Portland (03h00). Avant le dernier gros choc de la nuit entre Phoenix et Memphis (04h00).
Programme complet
01h00 | Orlando – San Antonio
01h00 | Philadelphie – LA Clippers (beIN Sports Max 4)
01h30 | Atlanta – Detroit
01h30 | Boston – Minnesota
01h30 | Brooklyn – Milwaukee (beIN Sports 1)
01h30 | Cleveland – Toronto
01h30 | New York – Chicago
02h00 | Miami – Indiana
02h00 | Houston – Dallas
02h00 | Oklahoma City – New Orleans
03h00 | Denver – Portland
04h00 | Phoenix – Memphis
04h00 | Sacramento – Washington
04h30 | LA Lakers – Charlotte (beIN Sports Max 4)