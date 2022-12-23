On pense notamment à ce duel entre les Sixers et les Clippers (01h00, beIN Sports Max 4) ou encore le choc entre les Nets et les Bucks (01h30, beIN Sports 1).

À un degré moindre, on aura aussi un oeil sur Boston – Minnesota (01h30) et sur New York – Chicago (01h30), tout comme sur Denver – Portland (03h00). Avant le dernier gros choc de la nuit entre Phoenix et Memphis (04h00).

Programme complet

01h00 | Orlando – San Antonio

01h00 | Philadelphie – LA Clippers (beIN Sports Max 4)

01h30 | Atlanta – Detroit

01h30 | Boston – Minnesota

01h30 | Brooklyn – Milwaukee (beIN Sports 1)

01h30 | Cleveland – Toronto

01h30 | New York – Chicago

02h00 | Miami – Indiana

02h00 | Houston – Dallas

02h00 | Oklahoma City – New Orleans

03h00 | Denver – Portland

04h00 | Phoenix – Memphis

04h00 | Sacramento – Washington

04h30 | LA Lakers – Charlotte (beIN Sports Max 4)