Programme du soir | Deux derbys, à New York et Los Angeles

NBA – Les Nets reçoivent les Knicks à 01h30 (beIN Sports 1) pour le premier derby de la nuit, alors que les Clippers accueillent de leur côté les Lakers à 04h00, pour le second derby.

Pour le reste, Utah est en visite à Atlanta (01h30) alors que Rudy Gobert est de retour pour Minnesota à l’occasion de la réception de Phoenix (02h00) quand Cleveland clôture la soirée à Sacramento (04h00).

Programme complet

23h30 | Orlando – Dallas
01h00 | Charlotte – Portland
01h00 | Indiana – Denver
01h30 | Atlanta – Utah
01h30 | Boston – Detroit
01h30 | Brooklyn – New York (beIN Sports 1)
01h30 | Toronto – Houston
02h00 | Chicago – New Orleans
02h00 | Minnesota – Phoenix (beIN Sports Max 4)
02h00 | Oklahoma City – Milwaukee
04h00 | LA Clippers – LA Lakers
04h00 | Sacramento – Cleveland

