Pour le reste, Utah est en visite à Atlanta (01h30) alors que Rudy Gobert est de retour pour Minnesota à l’occasion de la réception de Phoenix (02h00) quand Cleveland clôture la soirée à Sacramento (04h00).
Programme complet
23h30 | Orlando – Dallas
01h00 | Charlotte – Portland
01h00 | Indiana – Denver
01h30 | Atlanta – Utah
01h30 | Boston – Detroit
01h30 | Brooklyn – New York (beIN Sports 1)
01h30 | Toronto – Houston
02h00 | Chicago – New Orleans
02h00 | Minnesota – Phoenix (beIN Sports Max 4)
02h00 | Oklahoma City – Milwaukee
04h00 | LA Clippers – LA Lakers
04h00 | Sacramento – Cleveland